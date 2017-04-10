Philipsburg-Osceola baseball falls to Central in early season showdown

1:19 P-O freshman breaks news to mom about winning a family trip to Disney Pause

0:47 Crews respond to vehicle, buggy crash

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

1:19 Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season