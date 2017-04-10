Today in high school sports: April 10, 2017

A roundup of high school sports for April 10, 2017:
Baseball
Walker leads BEA to first win
CLEARFIELD Bald Eagle Area baseball coach Jim Gardner praised starting pitcher Ty Walker after his team picked up its first win of the season — a 2-1 victory over Clearfield on Monday.
Walker started the game by giving up a solo home run to the Bison’s leadoff hitter in Thane Morgan. Walker then settled in and gave up just two hits the rest of the game.
“Ty Walker pitched a great game for us,” Gardner said. “We were able to scratch one out there in the end in the seventh.”
Tied 1-1 to open the seventh inning, the Eagles got a leadoff double from Jordan Jones. Jones came around to score the game-winning run on a wild pitch.
BEA (1-3) got a double from Garrett Barnhart, and Grant King drove in a run.
Herman deals Wolves past Warriors
Bryce Herman controlled the game from the mound for St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in a 5-2 win over West Branch.
Herman tallied seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits in the victory. He also had the Wolves’ lone extra base hit with a triple.
Zane Thornburg had three hits and two RBIs to lead St. Joseph’s offensively.
Wolves’ catcher Dylan Broderick threw two runners out.
State College shuts out Chambersburg
STATE COLLEGE Christian Friberg had an efficient six innings of work for State College in a 5-0 shutout of Chambersburg.
Friberg tallied four strikeouts on 71 pitches and gave up two hits to the same player.
Gavin Schaeffer-Hood was the lone Little Lion with multiple hits.
Huntingdon’s Briggs outduels PV’s Homan
HUNTINGDON Penns Valley’s Hunter Homan and Huntingdon’s Ben Briggs combined to allow just seven hits, but it was Briggs’ Huntingdon team coming out on top 2-0.
Homan struck out six and gave up four hits on 88 pitches for the Rams, who play four more games this week. Briggs hurled 89 pitches and struck out eight in the win.
“It was a well-pitched game on both sides,” PV coach Jon Bowersox said. “If we soon don’t get our bats working, this could be a long week, seeing that we play five games in five days.”
Softball
BEA records shutout
WINGATE Behind a solid defense, Bald Eagle Area’s Zoey Surovec finished with the pitching win after a three-hit shutout and 9-0 victory over Jersey Shore.
Surovec boasted four strikeouts and one walk, while her defense’s double plays allowed her to face less than 25 batters on the day.
“I was really happy and pleased with how we played,” BEA coach Don Lucas said. “You play an errorless game and don’t give up any runs, you’re going to win.”
Kaleigh Kinley paced BEA with four RBIs on two hits, while three others also finished with a pair of hits — Madison Ripka, Brooke Woodward and Mackenzie McCloskey.
The Lady Eagles will next face Clearfield on Tuesday.
Harris, Burge lead Lady Mounties in rout
PHILIPSBURG Kamryn Harris did it from the circle and Jayde Burge did it from the plate as Philipsburg-Osceola took care of Bellwood-Antis 12-0 in five innings.
Harris threw four scoreless innings while striking out five and allowing just one hit. Burge was 2 for 3 with a double and drove in four runs. Harris and Alyssa Fenton each drove in two runs for the Lady Mounties.
Rachel Simpson was perfect on the day at 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for P-O.
Jestelynn Heaton had the lone hit for the Lady Blue Devils with a double.
Lady Little Lions fall in 5
CHAMBERSBURG State College committed six errors as it came up short against Chambersburg, 13-3, in five innings.
The Lady Little Lions finished with seven hits — no individual boasted more than one — and stranded five runners on base.
Addie Wasikonis and Morgan Arnold each finished with a double for State College.
Boys’ tennis
State College rolls over Cedar Cliff
CAMP HILL One word could describe State College’s 5-0 win over Cedar Cliff: Dominance.
The Little Lions lost a total of seven games in the overall match. Singles players Nick Vanden, Matt Wherley and Owen Lloyd dropped just one combined game.
State College’s doubles teams of Aleef Mannan-Sankar Ramesh and Garrett Schoonmaker-Jack Craig also helped keep the Little Lions perfect with victories. The team is now 8-0 this season.
Boys’ lacrosse
Hershey shuts out Little Lions
STATE COLLEGE Hershey’s Mark Sickler couldn’t be stopped by State College in an 11-0 loss.
Sickler led the Trojans with three goals and four assists. Hershey also got multiple goal nights from Frankie Collins, Warren Zeiders and Scott Eberle.
The Little Lions’ Mike Hraba made five saves between the pipes.
