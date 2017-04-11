Today in high school sports: April 11, 2017

A roundup of high school sports for April 11, 2017:
Boys’ tennis
State College stays perfect with another sweep
State College boys’ tennis coach Jane Borden knows what she is going to get from her singles players.
“Our singles guys are playing really well right now,” Borden said Tuesday after her team swept Mifflin County 5-0. “Doubles is getting better but we still need some work there.”
If the Little Lions’ doubles teams become as dominant as the singles players, State College could be a force in the PIAA state tournament.
Matt Wherley, Fernando del Castillo and Owen Lloyd dropped just two games in the singles matches.
No. 1 doubles team of Aleef Mannen and Jack Craig had to play a few extra games in a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win. The Little Lions No. 2 doubles team of Garret Schoonmaker and Ronit Patel dropped just three games in a 6-3, 6-0 win.
State College puts its 9-0 record on the line at Central Dauphin East at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls’ track and field
State College dominates Mifflin County
STATE COLLEGE The Lady Little Lions won 16 of 18 events — and swept nine total — as they dominated Mifflin County 125-25.
Jordi Rohrbach, Taylor Givens, Zoe Wicks and Jordan Bair were big for State College by each winning multiple events.
Givens was impressive on both the track and in the field, winning the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. Bair led the way for the throws, winning both the shot put and the discus. Rohrbach was the winner in both hurdle events, while Wicks won the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash.
Bair currently is ranked 14th in the state in shot put, while Rohrbach is ranked 10th in the 300-meter hurdles.
Eagles top P-O; both fall to Tyrone
WINGATE Zoey McHenry was one of two double winners as she helped lead Bald Eagle Area to go 1-1 against Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone.
The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Mounties 86.5-58.5, while falling to Tyrone 79-67. Tyrone also defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 101-45.
McHenry was the winner in both the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run, winning the latter by over a minute and a half.
Bald Eagle Area had four more athletes win their events: Alyssa Packer (300-meter hurdles), Kaleigh Cunningham (800-meter run), Caitlin Taylor (pole vault) and Adazia Mellot (discus).
P-O took maximum points in three field events with Sam Bainey winning the high jump, Mackenzie Podliski winning the javelin and Kristin Butterworth throwing 31 feet and 3 inches to win the shot put.
Penns Valley picks up 2 wins
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley defeated Bellefonte 95-54 and Clearfield 87-54 after winning 12 of 18 events.
The Lady Rams were headlined by stellar performances from Isabella Culver, Sydney Riegel and Rebecca Bierly. Culver took home the 100- and 400-meter dash individually and joined three others in winning the 1,600-meter relay. Riegel won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and helped in the 400-meter relay victory. Bierly won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Additionally, Aliyah Fetterolf won the javelin, and Paige Kubalak placed first in the high jump.
For Bellefonte, Madison Marucci won the shot put and discus, while Summer Shirey and Chelsea Robson were victorious in the triple and long jump, respectively. Samantha McCarthy won the 800, and Kelsie Richner took first in the pole vault.
Boys’ track and field
Little Lions top Huskies
STATE COLLEGE Nick Feffer was the lone State College athlete to win two events in the Little Lions’ 92-58 win over Mifflin County.
Feffer captured the 1,600-meter run in 4:27.7 and the 800-meter run in 1:57.2.
Other State College winners included Keaton Ellis (100-meter dash, 11.0), Jake Hefkin (long jump; 20 feet, 10 inches), Noah Woods (200-meter dash, 22.3), Brandon Clark (triple jump, 43-0.5), and Luke Knipe (pole vault, 13-0).
The Little Lions also took two of the three relays — 400-meter dash (43.6) and 1,600-meter sprint (3:30.2).
Michael Tate and Andrew Bennett won two events a piece for the Huskies.
Eagles split with Tyrone, P-O
WINGATE Mike Salvanish was the lone double winner for Bald Eagle Area as it went 1-1 on the day.
The Eagles topped Philipsburg-Osceola 120-30 but fell to Tyrone 105-45.
Salvanish won the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 7 inches. He won the discus with a hurl of 109-2.
BEA also got victories from Luke Holler (400-meter dash, 55.2) and Jakob Ream (800-meter run, 2:20.6).
The Mounties picked up two wins from Dane Soltys, who won the long jump (17-6) and the triple jump (38-7).
Bellefonte tops Penns Valley
SPRING MILLS Thanks in large part to Moryelle Fernandez’s three wins, Bellefonte boys’ track & field took down Penns Valley 85-64.
Fernandez earned victories in the 100-meter dash (12.1 seconds), long jump (18 feet, 9.25 inches) and triple jump (38-10.5). He was also on Bellefonte’s victorious 400-meter relay team, joining Zach Fitzgerald, Andrew Sharp and Nate Wert.
As a team, the Red Raiders placed first in 10 events. Wert won the pole vault, James Boland took home the discus and javelin, and Max Kroell triumphed in the shot put. Cole Hovis also won the 400-meter dash, and Brett Pope was victorious in the 3,200-meter run.
As for Penns Valley, the Rams won eight events, highlighted by Sammy Gray’s two victories in the 800- and 1,600-meter run. Marcus Woodford placed first in the 110-meter hurdles, Jared Hurd won the 300-meter hurdles, and Sam Goodwin earned top honors in the 200-meter dash. Ryan Kensinger won the high jump, and the Rams took home the 1,600-meter relay, as well.
Baseball
Penns Valley outhits Juniata in loss
SPRING MILLS More hits doesn’t always mean more runs, which was the case when Penns Valley lost 6-1 to Juniata.
The Rams outhit the Indians 8-6 but were unable to make those hits count.
Junior Thomas Kauffman drove in the only run for Penns Valley (0-5), while also picking up two singles on the day.
The Rams look to rebound on Wednesday at Central in its third game this week.
Gates leads BEA over Jersey Shore
WINGATE Senior Jake Gates fell a triple away from hitting the cycle as Bald Eagle Area defeated Jersey Shore 10-2.
Gates went 3 for 4 at the plate and drove in a game-high four RBIs.
Fellow senior Brian Egan nearly pitched a complete game, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing only five hits and two runs.
Eagles head coach Jim Gardner was pleased with his team’s overall performance.
“Brian pitched a nice game, and we played with a lot more confidence at the plate,” Gardner said. “This was by far the best we have hit all year.”
Tyrone pummels P-O
PHILIPSBURG Despite an early lead, the Mounties couldn’t hold on as they fell 7-2 to Tyrone.
Philipsburg-Osceola led 2-1 after the third inning, but Tyrone rallied by scoring three runs in the fourth and then another three in the seventh.
Josh Earnest paced the Mounties with two hits and was the lone player on the home team with more than one hit.
Gage Coudriet suffered the pitching loss and is now 1-1 on the season.
Little Lions fall short against Eagles
MECHANICSBURG State College’s David Shoemaker had a stellar five innings of work before it all crumbled in the sixth inning.
Cumberland Valley’s Beck Way hit a double to center field, scoring two runs as the Eagles hung on for a 2-1 win.
Liam Clarke led the Little Lions offensively with two hits. He also scored the lone run off of Mason Mellott’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.
Girls’ lacrosse
State College drops heartbreaker
HERSHEY State College needed just 28 more seconds to tick off the clock, so it would go into overtime with Hershey.
However, the Trojans had other plans as they scored the game-winning goal in an 11-10 scorefest.
Sally Stahl led the Lady Little Lions offensively with a game-high five goals, and Brielle Curtis was the only other player with multiple goals.
Ali Cronin’s hat trick led Hershey.
Softball
BEA hangs on against Clearfield
CLEARFIELD Behind a solid 1-2 pitching punch of Zoey Surovec and Moreta Dyke, Bald Eagle Area held on for an 8-5 win over Clearfield.
Dyke allowed just one run when she was pulled in the fifth with the bases loaded. Clearfield managed to score three runs that inning after Surovec took the pitching circle, but BEA still cruised afterward.
“I was pleased,” BEA coach Don Lucas said. “This early in the year, you just want to make sure you’re not taxing their arms too much.”
Three different BEA batters also finished with two hits apiece, including Laccee Barnhart, Brooke Woodward and Mackenzie McCloskey.
P-O suffers first loss in extra innings
MARTINSBURG Philipsburg-Osceola had the game in hand, leading by three going into the final inning, but a late Central rally handed the Lady Mounties a 7-6 loss.
Philipsburg had two big innings in both the fourth and the fifth, scoring three runs each. But the bullpen could not hold it together, giving up three runs in the sixth and the game-winning run in the seventh.
Maddie Lucas had a strong game at the plate for Philipsburg-Osceola (3-1) with two hits, including a home run and 2 RBIs. Her teammate, Kendra Carns, also drove in two runs.
The Lady Mounties look to rebound Thursday when they host Huntingdon.
Second inning dooms PV
HUNTINGDON Penns Valley gave up a four-run second inning in its 5-2 loss to Huntingdon.
Cassidy Stover led the Lady Rams with three hits, and she was the lone multiple hitter.
Emma Kubalak suffered the loss in the circle while striking out two and walking two.
Comments