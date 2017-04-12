Bellefonte baseball falls to Central Mountain in extra innings

Central Mountain scored three runs in the eighth inning to beat Bellefonte 4-1 on Wednesday.
Central Mountain’s Brandon Miller led off the top of the eighth with a double and scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by the Red Raiders. The Wildcats added two more runs in the inning on an error and an RBI groundout to take a 4-1 lead.
Bellefonte starting pitcher Adam Armstrong allowed one run while striking out nine and walking three in six innings. Tyler Kreger pitched two innings of relief to take the loss for the Red Raiders.
Dylan Deitrich tripled and scored Bellefonte’s lone run.
Tanner Spangler pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win for the Wildcats.
Check back later for the full, updated story. It will be posted by 10 p.m.
