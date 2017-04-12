Today in high school sports: April 12, 2017

A roundup of high school sports for April 12, 2017:
Baseball
St. Joseph’s completes unlikely comeback
CENTRE HALL St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy overcame an early-seven run deficit Wednesday evening for an improbable — and emotional — 13-11 win over Williamsburg.
Williamsburg jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the second and led 9-4 in the top of the fifth. But that’s when the Wolves took over.
SJCA capitalized on four Williamsburg errors in the fifth and sixth frames to score nine runs. St. Joseph’s Dylan Broderick broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth, with one out and two men on base, when he smacked a bases-clearing double. That gave the Wolves their first lead of the game, one they wouldn’t relinquish.
Winning pitcher Cole Bernier came on in relief in the second inning and gave up just two earned runs in six innings.
Penns Valley falls to Central
MARTINSBURG Penns Valley’s struggles continued with a 10-3 loss to Central on Wednesday.
Keith Butts finished with two hits and drove in two runs for the Rams, and Thomas Kauffman recorded three hits and one RBI in the loss. Chase Smith doubled and tripled with two RBIs for the Scarlet Dragons, who led 5-0 after the second inning.
Softball
Mifflinburg rallies past Penns Valley
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley allowed four runs in the seventh inning of its 6-4 loss to Mifflinburg on Wednesday.
Cassidy Stover paced the Lady Rams with two hits, while Dayna Brown and Lydia Collison each had doubles. Penns Valley pitcher Harley Hess recorded eight strikouts and two walks in the loss.
Boys’ tennis
State College riding 10-match win streak
HARRISBURG The Little Lions once again finished with a 5-0 sweep — this time against Central Dauphin East — as they improved to 10-0 on the season.
State College rested three of its top-7 players Wednesday since it was the team’s third away match in three days. The Little Lions still cruised as they dropped just seven total games.
The three singles winners were Fernando del Castillo, Owen Lloyd and Terrence Li. In doubles, the victors for State College were Garrett Schoonmaker-Ronit Patel and Sankar Remash-Jack Craig.
