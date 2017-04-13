Today in high school sports: April 13, 2017

A roundup of high school sports for April 13, 2017:
Baseball
Bellefonte makes late-game rally to beat Central
Logan Mathieu had a big day at the plate Thursday afternoon in Bellefonte’s 7-6 comeback win against Central.
Mathieu cracked a home run and double and knocked in three runs, and the Red Raiders used a five-run sixth inning to take the Mountain League showdown.
Down 6-2, Dylan Deitroch doubled ahead of a two-run homer from Cayden Lucas, and Mathieu stepped to the plate later for a three-run shot to take the lead.
Ashton Wetzler carried the load with a 98-pitch effort in a complete-game win.
Bellefonte returns to action at Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
State College blows out Carlisle
STATE COLLEGE 13 runs in the final three innings made the difference for State College in a 14-5 victory over Carlisle.
The Little Lions (3-4) trailed early after giving up four runs in the second inning, but the bats came alive to lift them over the Thundering Herd.
Tyson Cooper had a big game with two hits and three RBIs, while Christian Friberg had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Huntingdon walks off against P-O
HUNTINGDON Philipsburg-Osceola could not hang on to its two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning as Huntingdon rallied for a 4-3 win.
Cam Domblisky pitched a solid game for the Mounties, only allowing one run on three hits in six innings.
At the plate for P-O (3-3), Micah Martin had two hits and Logan Williamson had a double and each knocked in a run.
The Mounties will look to rebound next Tuesday when they host Clearfield.
Clearfield defeats Penns Valley
CLEARFIELD Cold hitting proved detrimental to Penns Valley in 6-3 loss to Clearfield.
“Offensively we are just not getting it done this week,” said Rams coach Jon Bowersox, whose team played the fourth game in a five-game week. “We only had two hits tonight. We hit the ball hard tonight but not much to show for it.”
Keith Butts knocked in two of the Rams’ runs off Central pitcher Eli Glass. Glass also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate.
Luke Snyder took the loss.
“Hopefully,” Bowersox said, “we can end this week with a win to turn things around. A win can do wonders for a team’s morale.”
BEA takes advantage of Tyrone mistakes
WINGATE Bald Eagle Area overcame its hitting and fielding struggles to beat Tyrone 2-0.
The Eagles managed only three hits, but Jordan Jones scored on a wild pitch and Tanner Kresovich scored on an error to account for the game’s only runs.
Kresovich was also the winning pitching.
“We got double plays in both the sixth and seventh innings which were huge,” BEA coach Jim Gardner said. “We also caught them stealing three times which were contributing factors. We’re happy to come out on top.”
Softball
State College routs Carlise
CARLISLE State College rolled to a 10-5 rout of Carlisle.
Lady Little Lions Kayla Hawbaker and Avery Cymbor led the offense with two RBIs each, with Hawbaker scoring twice and Cymbor belting a homer.
State College (3-4) travels to Cedar Cliff on Tuesday.
Late rally lifts Bellefonte in showdown
MARTINSBURG Tara Baney pitched a two-hitter and Bellefonte scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 4-1 victory over Central on Tuesday.
Baney struck out six and walked one for the Lady Red Raiders (6-1) in handing the first loss of the season to the Scarlet Dragons (6-1).
Dylan Claycomb gave up only three hits in the loss, but the Central defense committed four errors.
BEA hangs on for win
TYRONE Bald Eagle Area rallied for a 4-3 victory over Tyrone.
BEA scored a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, then saw Tyrone scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to tighten the contest.
Kaleigh Kinley was key for Bald Eagle Area (5-2) with a single, triple and two RBIs.
BEA coach Don Lucas said the team was fortunate to close the game.
“(Madison) Ripka pitched a solid game, we played solid defense and got timely hits,” said Lucas. “It was a good game, we’re happy with the result.”
Boys’ track & field
Penns Valley falls to Juniata
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley junior Nicholas Kubalak was the lone double winner Thursday, but it was not enough as the Rams fell to Juniata 82-68.
Kubalak was the winner in both the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches, and the long jump at 17-3.
Other Rams to win their events included Marcus Woodford (110-meter hurdles), Jared Hurd (300-meter hurdles), Mark Bierly (3,200), Ryan Kensinger (high jump) and Takoda Bubb (javelin).
Girls’ track and field
Lady Rams fall to Juniata
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley won eight events, sweeping the top three places in four of them, but fell short 79-71 to Juniata in a close dual meet.
Rebecca Bierly and Isabella Culver were double winners for the Lady Rams in the loss. Bierly took the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, while Culver took the 200 and 400.
Other winners for the Lady Rams included Marissa Stecko (100), Saige Corl (300 hurdles), and Alexa Culver (javevlin). Penns Valley also won the 1,600-meter relay.
The Lady Rams swept to wins in the 100, 1,600, 3,200 and javelin.
Boys’ volleyball
Eagles sweep Little Lions
MECHANICSBURG Cumberland Valley handed State College a 26-24, 25-18, 25-12 loss Thursday night in Mid Penn Conference play.
Nate Reinart’s six kills and two aces, Ryan Kustaborder’s nine assists and Patrick McNutt’s seven assists and three digs led the Little Lions (2-6, 1-5 Mid Penn).
“We’ve had a tough week in the win-loss column,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “But the team bounced back a bit tonight competing with a very good Cumberland Valley who leads our league at this point.”
