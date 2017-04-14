Drew Friberg earns spot on third-team all-state in boys’ basketball

After leading State College to its first-ever Mid Penn championship — and its first playoff win since 2009 — junior forward Drew Friberg was rewarded Friday with a spot on the Class 6A all-state boys’ basketball team.
Friberg secured a spot on the third team, as chosen by a panel of Pennsylvania sports writers. Overall, six players made the first team, seven earned spots on the second and another seven were on the third.
Friberg was the lone area boys’ basketball player to make any of the teams. The all-state girls’ basketball team will be announced Saturday.
The Little Lions’ 6-foot-6 forward finished the 2017 season by averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Overall, he had 14 blocks and 36 3-pointers, while shooting 54 percent from the field and 88 percent from the charity stripe.
He’s already a two-time first-team Mid Penn Commonwealth All-Star, and he’s received several Division I scholarships offers from the likes of Bucknell and Penn State.
State College finished the year at 21-5, falling to Butler 53-50 in overtime during the second round of the state tournament. Friberg scored 10 points in that game.
