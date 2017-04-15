P-O’s Halle Herrington named to girls’ basketball all-state second team

After a high-scoring season in which she drained at least 30 points in a dozen games, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington was named Saturday to the Class 3A girls’ basketball all-state second team.
She was the lone county girl to make the all-state team, as decided on by a panel of Pennsylvania sports writers. She’s also the highest-ranked overall athlete between the local boys and girls; State College’s Drew Friberg made the third team Friday.
Herrington’s numbers were impossible to overlook in spite of the Lady Mounties’ 10-13 record. The sophomore guard averaged 30.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game. She boasted the second-highest scoring average in the state, behind only East Allegheny junior Amani Johnson, who averaged 31 points.
She also netted 77 3-pointers and shot 79 percent from the free-throw line.
In one of her more memorable performances, against Clearfield in early February, Herrington set a school record by pouring in 45 points to go along with six steals, six rebounds and six assists. The quick 5-foot-3 guard has a knack for creating her own shot by both driving to the basket and finding an opening behind the 3-point arc.
She should reach 1,000 career points in the first game next season. And she is already hearing from mid-major Division I women’s basketball teams and receiving feelers from big-time programs.
Comments