Today in high school sports: April 15, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed from April 15, 2017:
Girls’ lacrosse
State College comes up short in loss to Wilson
STATE COLLEGE Lady Little Lions goalie Kate Thomas recorded 17 saves Saturday, but that wasn’t enough to stop Wilson’s offensive onslaught in the 16-7 State College loss.
The Wilson girls’ lacrosse team finished with 36 shots in the nonconference game and led 9-3 at halftime.
State College wasn’t without some strong individual performances, however. Carissa Tambroni paced the Lady Little Lions’ offense with four goals and two assists. On defense, Kristina Hughes led the way with five ground balls while Ashley Franks recorded three.
State College will try to bounce back 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, when it takes on Chambersburg at home.
Boys’ lacrosse
Little Lions lose 12-1
WEXFORD State College narrowly avoided a shutout Saturday, as it came up considerably short in a 12-1 loss to North Allegheny.
Mike Mato scored the Little Lions’ lone goal in the third quarter, off an assist by Luke Vidic. State College goalie Mike Hraba made 15 saves in the effort.
State College will next take on Chambersburg on the road Tuesday.
