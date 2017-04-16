State College’s Owen Lloyd named CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Owen Lloyd is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The Little Lions’ boys’ tennis team has dominated — as a whole — so far this season, and they boast a perfect 10-0 record. But no other player had as memorable a week as Lloyd. The sophomore singles player competed in three matches in three days, shook off any fatigue and dominated every day. In fact, of the 37 games he played, he dropped just a single one.
Against Cedar Cliff on Monday, he won 6-0, 6-0. Against Mifflin County on Tuesday, he pulled out wins of 6-0, 6-1. And, against Central Dauphin East on Wednesday, he came out on top 6-0, 6-0.
