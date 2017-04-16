High School Sports

April 16, 2017 6:58 PM

BEA’s Zoey Surovec named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

Bald Eagle Area’s Zoey Surovec is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

The Lady Eagles’ softball pitcher turned in a pair of solid performances to help BEA to a 3-0 record last week. She pitched a shutout one day and, the next, came on in relief and grabbed the win.

On Monday, she tossed four strikeouts and one walk against Jersey Shore on her way to a three-hit shutout. Then, on Tuesday, the Lady Eagles found themselves in a jam and called upon the sophomore once more. With the bases loaded in the fifth, Surovec didn’t allow a hit — she gave up just two sacrifice flys — as BEA held on for the 8-5 victory.

