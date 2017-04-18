High School Sports

April 18, 2017 6:47 PM

Bellefonte’s Tara Baney pitches no-hitter to slip past BEA

By Gordon Brunskill

gbrunskill@centredaily.com

BELLEFONTE

The Bellefonte softball team took down rival Bald Eagle Area in dramatic fashion Tuesday afternoon.

Tara Baney pitched a no-hitter and Lissi Przypyz knocked in the decisive run with a sacrifice fly to deep left field to score Emily Pugh in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 win for Bellefonte (7-1).

Pugh was on base as a pinch runner for Jaelyn Smith, who led off the inning getting hit by a pitch. Pugh moved to second on a wild pitch and got to third on an infield grounder.

Baney struck out six, walked two and saw another runner reach on a dropped third strike.

The senior got the best of Zoey Surovec, who only gave up four hits and one walk while striking out two for BEA (5-3).

This story will be updated. Check back between 9 and 10 p.m. for the full story.

