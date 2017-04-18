Adam Armstrong, Tyler Kreger combine on no-hitter to lead Bellefonte baseball past Bald Eagle Area

Bellefonte’s Adam Armstrong and Tyler Kreger combined to pitch a no-hitter in the Red Raiders’ 13-0 win over Bald Eagle Area in six innings Tuesday.
Armstrong struck out nine and walked three in five innings to earn the win, and Kreger allowed one walk in one inning to complete the no-hitter. Bellefonte finished with 12 hits and put together two five-run innings en route to the blowout win. Logan Mathieu provided the highlight at the plate with a two-run home run during Bellefonte’s five-run fourth inning.
The Red Raiders improved their record to 6-2, while BEA fell to 3-4.
This story will be updated. Check back between 9 and 10 p.m. for the full story.
