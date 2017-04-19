Today in high school sports: April 18, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 18, 2017:
Baseball
Soltis powers P-O past Clearfield
PHILIPSBURG Keegan Soltis hit two home runs to lead the Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team to a 9-6 win over Clearfield on Tuesday.
Soltis finished 3 for 4, scored three runs and drove in three runs for the Mounties, who led 8-2 after three innings. Soltis hit a two-run home run to highlight a five-run second inning.
Gage Coudriet finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for P-O, and Brandon Kephart tripled and drove in two runs.
Snyder leads PV to win
Senior Luke Synder set the tone on the mound and at the plate to lead Penns Valley to a 4-0 victory Tuesday over Tyrone.
Synder pitched a complete game, giving up seven hits in seven innings on a total of 85 pitches. He was also productive at the plate with two hits, including a double.
“It was a good team win,” Rams coach Jon Bowersox said. “Luke did a heck of a job tonight on the mound and at the plate.”
Softball
PV beats Tyrone
TYRONE Penns Valley pitcher Emma Kubalak struck out five to earn the win as the Lady Rams beat Tyrone 4-1 on Tuesday.
Cassidy Stover paced Penns Valley with two hits.
Ryah Thompson tripled for the Lady Rams, while Lydia Collison and Abby Thom each had singles.
P-O blows out Clearfield
CLEARFIELD A strong outing on the mound and a strong hitting display lifted Philipsburg-Osceola to a 12-2 victory over Clearfield on Tuesday.
Kamryn Harris pitched a complete game for the Mounties, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out seven batters.
Philispburg-Osceola (5-1) recorded a total of 16 hits, while four different players recorded two RBIs. Maggie Peck came up big with a single and home run, which was one of two extra-base hits for the Mounties.
Cedar Cliff slips past State College
CAMP HILL Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jordan proved to be a menace to State College on Tuesday in the Lady Little Lions’ 9-7 loss.
Jordan finished with a game-high four hits, a game-high three runs and a game-high three RBIs. She fell a triple short of the cycle.
State College tied the game at the top of the sixth inning, but Cedar Cliff then rallied for four runs in in the bottom of the inning. Addie Wasikonis paced State College with a team-high three hits. Both she and Kayla Hawbaker also added two runs apiece.
Boys’ tennis
State College continues to roll
STATE COLLEGE The State College boys’ tennis team continued their unbeaten run on Senior Night with a 5-0 sweep over Cumberland Valley.
The singles winners for the Little Lions were Nick Vanden, Matt Wherley, and Fernando del Castillo. Vanden won his match 6-3, 6-2, del Castillo won his close match 7-5, 7-6, and Wherley won his 6-4, 6-7, 10-2. Wherley played a third set breaker instead of full set because the match had already been decided.
On Senior night, the seniors who were honored were Matt Wherley, Griffon Barter, Donovan Brown, Lars De Lorenzi, Josh Geselowitz, Jake Kunes, Aleef Mannan, and Andrew Yang.
Boys’ lacrosse
State College routs Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG Ryan Franks paced the Little Lions with six goals and one assist as State College cruised past Chambersburg 16-5 Tuesday.
Jack Sheehan added four goals, while goalie Mike Hraba made 17 saves in the winning effort.
Boys’ track and field
State College takes down Carlisle
CARLISLE The State College boys’ track team used a complete team performance to take down Carlisle 92-58 Tuesday.
Individual winners for State College included Ben Oesterling (400-meter dash), Chase Longnecker (300-meter hurdles), Mitchell Littler (3200-meter run), Luke Knipe (pole vault) and Titus Thompson (discus). Nick Feffer had a great run in the 800-meters with a time of 1:55.6, which is a top-10 time in the state despite finishing second in the race.
St. Joe’s, Bellefonte both top P-O
PHILIPSBURG Bellefonte and St. Joseph’s put in some good performances against Philipsburg-Osceola, with Bellefonte winning 130-18 and St. Joseph’s winning 130-18 on Tuesday night.
Bellefonte won 10 total events, St. Joe’s won five, Philipsburg-Osceola won one and the javelin was tied. St. Joseph’s Lance Hamilton and Michael Peters won two events apiece, while Bellefonte’s Zachary Fitzgerald and Spencer Massie also won two apiece.
PV splits double dual
TYRONE Penns Valley was able to beat out Central 119-25, but the Rams could not keep pace with Tyrone, losing 101-49, in Tuesday’s double dual.
Tyrone dominated across the board, winning a 14 events out of 18 total, with Penns Valley winning the other four.
Individual winners for Penns Valley were seniors Marcus Woodford in the 110-meter hurdles, Trevor Fleck in the discus and junior Chris Colwell won the 3,200-meter run.
BEA splits double dual
WINGATE Bald Eagle Area split a double-dual meet Tuesday, beating Huntingdon 116.5-33.5 but falling to Clearfield 113.5-36.5.
Mike Salvanish won the shot put for BEA with a top throw of 45 feet, 7 inches and Nick Turner captured the pole vault at 10-6.
Girls’ track and field
Givens, Bair pace State College in win
CARLISLE On Tuesday, State College took nine event titles to earn the 93-57 win over Carlisle.
Taylor Givens took three individual titles herself in the 100-meter dash (12.1), the triple jump (35 feet, 4 inches) and the long jump (18-3), while Jordan Bair took individual titles in the shot put (42-3) and the discus (106-4).
Lady Eagles run to 2 wins
WINGATE Bald Eagle Area earned a pair of team wins Tuesday, edging Huntingdon 77.66-72.67 and Clearfield 83-66.
The Lady Eagles got wins from Alexis Bucha in the javelin at 85 feet, 10 inches; Emma Thompson in the discus at 90-1 and Zoey McHenry in the 1,600 meters in 6 minutes, 5.8 seconds.
Philipsburg-Osceola falls to St. Joseph’s, Bellefonte
PHILIPSBURG Despite strong performances in the throwing events Philipsburg-Osceola fell to both St. Joseph’s, 83-60, and Bellefonte, 92-57, on Tuesday at the double-dual meet.
The Lady Wolves took wins in most of the running events, including the 3,200-meter relay, while the Lady Red Raiders also beat out the Lady Mounties in the running events as well.
PV dominates to go 2-0
TYRONE Penns Valley used a strong performance in the track events to win its double-dual meet against Clearfied, 93-47, and Tyrone, 89-59, on Tuesday afternoon.
Marissa Stecko, Becca Bierly, Sydney Riegel and Isabella Culver each secured multiple individual titles.
The Lady Rams also secured the girls’ 1,600-meter relay in the effort.
Girls’ lacrosse
Lady Little Lions cruise
STATE COLLEGE State College dominated Chambersburg 17-3 on Tuesday night.
Sally Stahl and Sophie Brandimarte scored three goals each to lead the team offensively, while teammates Alyssa Dunlap, Carissa Tambroni, Brielle Curtis and Elaina Ohlson supplemented with two apiece.
Boys’ volleyball
Rams sweep Little Lions
HARRISBURG Central Dauphin overwhelmed State College 25-8, 25-11, 25-19 Tuesday night in Mid Penn Conference play.
The Little Lions (2-7) struggled with 29 unforced errors and managed to generate only 20 points of their own all night.
