Today in high school sports: April 19, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 19, 2017:
Boys’ tennis
State College remains perfect
STATE COLLEGE — Hershey became the latest victim to State College boys’ tennis on Wednesday.
The Little Lions improved their record to 12-0 after the 4-1 win that saw the lone loss come at No. 2 doubles.
“This was a big win for our guys,” State College coach Jane Borden said. “We are solid at every position and the guys competed well against a very strong Hershey team.”
Nick Vanden, Matt Wherley and Fernando del Castillo continued their dominant ways in singles play, dropping just one set.
The Little Lions doubles team of Owen Lloyd and Terrence Li dropped their first set 6-3 before rebounding nicely with 6-2, 6-2 wins for the match.
Softball
Third inning dooms State College
WILLIAMSPORT — State College was tied with Williamsport after two innings but the Lady Millionaires hung five runs in the third inning for a 9-4 win.
Kayla Hawbaker, Morgan Arnold and Ashley Thomas all collected multiple hits for the Lady Little Lions. Hawbaker drove in two runs, too.
Williamsport’s Cali Shields did most of the damage for her team with a home run, double and three RBIs.
Baseball
Red Raiders too much for Blue Devils
BELLEFONTE — Dylan Dietrich and CJ Funk were the lone Bellefonte hitters to collect multiple hits in the Red Raiders’ 7-1 win over Bellwood-Antis.
Funk had the lone extra base hit for Bellefonte. Colton Burd drove in two runs to lead the Red Raiders offensively.
Bellefonte was playing without four senior starters, so it relied on its pitching and defense.
Wolves crush Owls
WESTOVER — St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy had to travel almost 1 1/2 hours for its game with Harmony.
The Wolves made quick work of the Owls in a 17-2 win in five innings.
Ryan Peachey collected two hits and drove in two runs, Bryce Herman hit two doubles and Ben McAfee had a double and two RBIs for St. Joseph’s.
The Wolves took advantage of five Harmony errors, 10 walks and two hit batters.
