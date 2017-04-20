Today in high school sports: April 20, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 20, 2017:
Girls’ lacrosse
Four record hat tricks in State College’s big win
Four different Little Lady Lions recorded hat tricks Thursday as the State College girls’ lacrosse team cruised to a 21-5 win over Palmyra.
Sophie Brandimarte led the scoring with five goals, while Brielle Curtis and Caroline Paterno followed with four each. Sally Stahl posted three goals.
Brandimarte also posted three assists, while Curtis added one assist and marked seven of the Lady Little Lions’ 11 total draw controls. Carissa Tambroni notched one assist and three groundballs.
State College will host Garnet Valley on Saturday.
Girls’ track and field
Lady Little Lions defeat Cumberland Valley
MECHANICSBURG State College took 11 events to cruise past Cumberland Valley on Thursday with a score of 93-57.
Jordan Bair took two individual titles in the shot put and discus with marks of 41-2 and 115-9, respectively. Wins were also posted by the girls’ 3,200 relay, the 1,600 run, the 100 hurdles, the 100 dash, the 400 dash, the high jump, the pole vault and the javelin.
State College will next compete 9 a.m. Saturday at Shippensburg University.
Boys’ track and field
State College falls to Cumberland Valley
MECHANICSBURG State College couldn’t overcome a tough Cumberland Valley team on Thursday in a 98-52 loss.
The Little Lions posted just five event wins in the effort. Brandon Clark paced the Little Lions by winning both the long jump (21 feet, 2 inches) and the triple jump (45-0.25).
State College will next compete 9 a.m. Saturday at Shippensburg University.
Baseball
Little Lions rout Central Dauphin
STATE COLLEGE State College used a seven-run second and sixth innings in its 14-5 domination Thursday of Central Dauphin.
“It was just a good game for State College,” coach Jon Bowersox said.
Christian Friberg was awarded the win, while Garrett Foster was hung with the loss.
For the Little Lions, Liam Clarke and Gavin Schaefer-Hood each posted three hits and two RBIs, while Nathaniel Mellott notched a single, a double and four RBIs.
State College plays next at Hazleton on Saturday.
Softball
P-O shuts down Tyrone
TYRONE Philipsburg-Osceola shut out Tyrone 12-0 on Thursday.
Jadye Burge and Maddie Lucas led the Lady Mounties’ offense, posting three runs apiece, while Kylie Thal totaled five RBIs, four hits and scored one run.
Kylie Adams was awarded the win for Philipsburg-Osceola with three strikeouts and two walks.
Boys’ lacrosse
State College routed by Palmyra
STATE COLLEGE Despite losing to Palmyra 14-6 on Thursday, State College’s Dylan Horne still turned in a hat trick to lead the offense.
Ryan Franks had a game-high three assists for the Little Lions. Mike Hraba notched a game-high 10 saves.
State College returns to action Friday for its game at Indiana Senior High School.
Boys’ tennis
State College keeps perfect record alive
STATE COLLEGE Winning all three singles matches and both doubles matches, State College extended its perfect record with a 5-0 victory over Northern York.
Nick Vanden, Fernando del Castillo and Owen Lloyd all defeated their singles opponents with a score of 8-1. The Little Lions’ (13-0) doubles team of Jack Craig and Terrence Li also defeated their opponents 8-1, while Garrett Schoonmaker and Aleef Mannan defeated the Polar Bears’ Andrew Van Sicker and Evan Casser 8-2.
Coach Jane Borden said eight sets were played due to the threat of rain. State College will next play on Friday at Mercersburg Academy.
“This ended an excellent run through Mid Penn tennis,” said Borden, adding that this is the team’s fifth or sixth consecutive undefeated season within the conference. “But the guys will need to be focused because we have several challenges ahead.”
Boys’ volleyball
Carlisle shuts out State College
STATE COLLEGE Carlisle won in straight sets (18-25, 23-25, 22-25) to defeat State College on Thursday.
Joe McCracken led State College in attacks (6) and tied for three blocks with James Pone, while Ryan Kustaborder and Patrick McNutt posted 10 assists apiece and Nate Reinart added one ace.
“James Pone had a solid night in offense,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “Joe McCracken came up with some big blocks.”
Defensively, Quinn Williams and Kustaborder combined for 14 digs on the night.
“We're still struggling with unforced errors but the guys keep stepping into the fray,” Kimel added. “We saw some of the most competitive points this season.”
