Hunter Homan, Penns Valley baseball sweep doubleheader with Bald Eagle Area

Penns Valley pitcher Hunter Homan earned a pair of wins as the Rams beat Bald Eagle Area 11-10 and 5-0 to sweep their doubleheader Friday.
The teams first resumed their March 27 meeting that was called due to darkness, picking up in the top of the eighth with the score tied 10-10. Penns Valley took the lead on an RBI double by Lucas Sharer, and Homan pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth to earn the win.
Homan then allowed one hit in 6 2/3 innings in the second game for the Rams, who have won four of their last five games after starting the season with an 0-7 record. Homan also went 2 for 4 in the second game.
Check back for updates. The full story will be posted between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Comments