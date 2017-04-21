Today in high school sports: April 21, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 21, 2017:
Boys’ tennis
State College boys’ tennis completes perfect regular season
With Friday’s 6-1 victory over Mercerburg Academy, the State College boys’ tennis team finished the regular season unbeaten.
“This was our fourth match in four days,” coach Jane Borden said, “and I was really impressed with the way the guys approached it today.”
Nick Vanden, Owen Lloyd, Fernando del Castillo and Garrett Schoonmaker all stepped up for State College, each winning both singles and doubles matches.
Schoonmaker battled back to his singles match after dropping the first set, while Vanden, Lloyd and Castillo each swept their opponents.
Baseball
P-O falls short against Altoona
ALTOONA Philipsburg-Osceola couldn’t generate enough offense Friday as it fell in the first round of the Altoona Curve Classic, 2-1, to Altoona.
The Mountain Lions scored their first run in the fourth with a fielder’s choice and then scored in the seventh on a sacrifice fly.
Mounties junior Hunter Ammerman was able to cut the lead in half after an RBI single, but P-O was unable to add any more runs.
Philipsburg-Osceola will return to regular season action when it travels to Bald Eagle Area on Monday.
Huntingdon shuts out Bellefonte
HUNTINGDON The Red Raiders could only muster two hits Friday as they lost 2-0 to Huntingdon.
Bellefonte sophomore Ashton Wetzler gave a strong performance on the mound, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Junior duo Jared Showalter and Ben Briggs combined for the complete game shutout for Huntingdon.
Softball
Offense powers BEA over Juniata
WINGATE Seventeen hits proved to be more than enough for Bald Eagle Area in its 10-4 win over Juniata.
Olivia Andrews, Brooke Woodward and Megan Kresovich each had multiple hits and multiple RBIs for the Eagles. Kresovich especially did a lot of damage with a double and a home run.
“I thought we got production up and down the lineup, especially from Megan Kresovich,” BEA coach Don Lucas. “Moreta Dyke pitched a great game too. When it all adds up, you have a great chance to win.”
Second inning propels Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE Bellefonte broke a scoreless game in the second inning by exploding for six runs in an 8-4 victory over Hollidaysburg.
Alexis Wetzler was Bellefonte’s biggest threat at the plate with three hits, four RBIs and one stolen base.
Tara Baney started the game for the Lady Raiders and was tough on the mound, as she struck out six of the 10 Lady Golden Tigers she faced.
