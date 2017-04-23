Today in high school sports: April 22, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 22, 2017:
Boys’ track & field
State College boys’ track and field ties for 2nd at invitational
The State College boys’ track and field team tied for second at the Jack Roddick Invitational on Saturday, finishing just behind first-place Cumberland Valley at Shippensburg University.
The Little Lions and Carlisle both recorded team scores of 66 points for second place, while Cumberland Valley won with 67 points. State College’s 4x400-meter relay team of Ben Oesterling, Owen Wing, Nick Feffer and Joey Feffer finished in first place with a time of 3 minutes, 27.14 seconds.
State College’s Nick Feffer recorded second-place finishes in both the 1,600 (4:18.47) and 800 (1:56.82), and Mitchell Etter took second in the 3,200 (9:27.65).
Other top-five finishes for State College included: Oesterling (fourth, 400), Wing (fifth, 800; fifth, 1,600), Thomas Branstetter (fifth, 2,000 steeplechase), Stanley Hamilton (third, triple jump) and the 4x800 relay team of Branstetter, Chris Di Perna, Joe Messner and Ben St. Pierre (fifth).
DeCarmine has strong day for SJCA
LOCK HAVEN Zach DeCarmine had a pair of top-three finishes to lead St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at the Lock Haven Bald Eagle Invitational on Friday.
DeCarmine finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, and added a third-place effort in the 110 hurdles.
Lance Hamilton also had a solid day, taking third in the triple jump at 43 feet, 7 1/4 inches and fifth in the long jump at 20-3 1/2.
Penns Valley’s Sammy Gray and Chris Colwell were third and fifth, respectively, in the 1,600.
Girls’ track & field
Bock, Givens lead State College
SHIPPENSBURG State College’s Gabriella Bock and Taylor Givens each finished second to lead the Lady Little Lions at the Jack Roddick Invitational on Saturday.
Bock took second in the 2,000 steeplechase, and Givens was second in the long jump.
Givens also took fourth in the 100. Esther Seeland placed third in the 800, Jordan Rohrbach took third in the 100 hurdles, Lyndsey Reed tied for third in the pole vault and Jordan Bair placed fourth in the shot put for the Lady Little Lions.
Bierly wins 3,200 at Lock Haven meet
LOCK HAVEN Penns Valley’s Rebecca Bierly won the 3,200-meter run at the Lock Haven Bald Eagle Invitational on Friday.
Bierly took first with a time of 11 minutes, 24.77 seconds. She added a fourth-place effort in the 1,600 in 5:26.63.
Also for the Lady Rams, Isabella Culver took second in the 400 in 1:00.15, while Sheri Bowersox was fourth in 1:01.32. The 1,600 relay team was third in 4:18.54, and Karly Smith took eighth in the 3,200 in 12:28.15.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy was paced by a second-place effort from Kate Ott in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with her time of 8:25.65. Sera Mazza was not far behind Bierly to take fourth in the 3,200 in 11:39.31 while Lindsey Carmack was seventh in 12:19.03, and the Lady Wolves’ 3,200 relay team placed fourth in 10:28.10.
Softball
Penns Valley beats East Juniata
SPRING MILLS Three Penns Valley players hit home runs to power the Lady Rams to an 8-2 win over East Juniata on Saturday.
Ryah Thompson, Ryleigh Cain and Mikenna Lyons each hit home runs to highlight Penns Valley’s 11-hit effort. Cain, Lydia Collison, Cassidy Stover and Abby Thom each had two hits for the Lady Rams.
Emma Kubalak struck out six to earn the win in the circle.
Baseball
State College tops Hazleton
HAZLETON State College built an early six-run lead and held off Hazleton for an 8-6 win on Saturday.
Ryan Kraycik finished with three hits and Kevin Karstetter added two hits for the Little Lions, who used a five-run third inning to take control. Gavin Schaefer-Hood earned the win for the Little Lions.
State College (6-4) takes on Mifflin County on the road Tuesday.
BEA falls to Bellwood-Antis
BELLWOOD Bald Eagle Area committed five errors in an 8-3 loss to Bellwood-Antis on Saturday.
Matt Reese finished 2 for 4 and scored two runs to lead the Eagles offensively. BEA’s Brian Egan pitched five innings in the loss.
Egan and Ty Walker both recorded doubles at the plate.
Boys’ volleyball
State College falls in 2nd round of tourney
EMIGSVILLE State College advanced to the second round at the Koller Classic and fell to Central York 25-15 on Saturday.
The Little Lions went 1-7 in pool play before beating Emmaus 15-12 in the first round to advance.
Tanner Kuruzovich led State College with 16 kills, and Quinn Williams added 20 digs.
Girls’ lacrosse
State College falls to Garnet Valley
STATE COLLEGE Sally Stahl scored two goals and had one assist in State College’s 21-7 loss to Garnet Valley on Saturday.
Caroline Paterno and Erika Lose each scored two goals for the Lady Little Lions, and Brielle Curtis added one goal.
