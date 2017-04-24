High School Sports

April 24, 2017 7:21 PM

P-O softball powers past Bellefonte, Tara Baney

By Gordon Brunskill

BELLEFONTE

The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team got the big hits when they were needed Monday afternoon at O’Leary Fields.

Maggie Peck cracked a two-run home run and Madison Lucas ripped a three-run shot as the Lady Mounties beat Bellefonte 7-2.

Peck also doubled and Hannah Thompson was 3 for 4 with an RBI double for P-O. Kam Harris gave up six hits with three strikeouts and no walks for the win, with both runs unearned. Bellefonte pitcher Tara Baney, masterful all season, was touched for eight hits while also striking out three and walking three in the loss.

Baney and Rianna Trexler doubled and Emma DeHaas scored both Lady Red Raider runs.

