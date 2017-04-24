Luke Snyder leads Penns Valley baseball past Bellefonte

Penns Valley’s Luke Snyder threw four scoreless innings of relief and drove in the game-winning run as the Rams beat Bellefonte 4-3 on Monday.
The Rams scored three runs in the third inning after Keith Butts drove in two runs on a triple and scored on an error, tying the Red Raiders 3-3. Butts then scored what proved to be the game-winning run on an RBI single by Snyder in the fifth, helping Penns Valley earn its fifth win in six games.
Bellefonte scored three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Logan Mathieu.
