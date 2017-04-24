High School Sports

April 24, 2017 7:24 PM

Luke Snyder leads Penns Valley baseball past Bellefonte

By Ryne Gery

rgery@centredaily.com

BELLEFONTE

Penns Valley’s Luke Snyder threw four scoreless innings of relief and drove in the game-winning run as the Rams beat Bellefonte 4-3 on Monday.

The Rams scored three runs in the third inning after Keith Butts drove in two runs on a triple and scored on an error, tying the Red Raiders 3-3. Butts then scored what proved to be the game-winning run on an RBI single by Snyder in the fifth, helping Penns Valley earn its fifth win in six games.

Bellefonte scored three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Logan Mathieu.

This story will be updated. Check back between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the full story.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video

Sports Videos