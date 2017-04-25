Today in high school sports: April 24, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 24, 2017:
Baseball
Montes leads St. Joseph’s to victory
MCALISTERVILLE St. Joseph’s reliever Jose Montes had a day to remember Monday.
He played a critical role in the Wolves’ 7-4 win over East Juniata. Not only was he solid on the mound — he surrendered just one earned run and three hits over four frames — but he also was 1 for 1 at the plate with a walk and a run.
His value even went beyond those numbers. In the second inning, he inherited a bases loaded situation with no outs. He struck out the first batter, had the second ground out (one run did score on a fielder’s choice) and then ended the inning with a fly out. Montes protected the 3-2 lead as the Wolves added three insurance runs in the top of the sixth.
Matt Steyers paced St. Joseph’s with two hits and two RBIs, while both Zane Thornburg and Bryce Herman also added two hits apiece in the winning effort.
The Wolves will next take on Philipsburg-Osceola at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
P-O shuts out BEA
WINGATE Noah Jeffries allowed two hits over 6 2/3 innings Monday to lead Philipsburg-Osceola to a 5-0 win over Bald Eagle Area.
Keegan Soltis and Hunter Ammerman both finished with two hits apiece for the Mounties. The Eagles, on the other hand, didn’t have much like on other side of the field.
BEA committed five errors Monday and hit seven ground ball outs to third base in the loss. Hunter Eminhizer and Matt Reese were the only Eagles to come away with hits on the day.
