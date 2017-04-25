Today in high school sports: April 25, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 25, 2017:
Girls’ track and field
Lady Little Lions roll
STATE COLLEGE — Three events were all State College lost in a 112-38 crushing of Central Dauphin East.
The Lady Little Lions also swept the top three spots in six events — 100-meter dash, 800-meter run, 200-meter dash, 3,200-meter run, discus, long jump and pole vault.
Jordan Bair, Jordi Rohrbach and Taylor Givens were the lone double winners on the day. Bair took the shot put and discus. Rohrbach captured the top spots in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Givens won the 100-meter dash and the long jump.
Other winners included: Esther Seeland (400-meter run), Zoe Wicks (800-meter run), Cailin Saylor (3,200-meter run), Ellie Strauss (javelin), Kassidy Kane (triple jump), Lyndsey Reed (pole vault) and the 3,200-meter relay team of Grace Gilpatrick, Emma Maras, Grace Biddle, Anna Kwasnica.
Boys’ track and field
State College doubles up CD East
STATE COLLEGE — Chase Longenecker and Brandon Clark were the lone double winners for State College in its 100-50 win over Central Dauphin East.
Longenecker swept the hurdle events, winning the 110 meter in a time of 16.5 seconds and the 300 meter in 42.8 seconds. Clark showed off his jumping abilities, winning the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet-10 inches and the long jump at 19-8.
Joey Feffer (400-meter run), Matt Russell (200-meter dash) and Luke Knipe (pole vault) were winners in an event podium sweep for the Little Lions.
Other State College winners were Cohen Russell (100-meter dash), Owen Isham (1,600-meter run),Titus Thompson (discus), Stan Hamilton (high jump) and the 1,600 relay team of Owen Wing, Chris Di Perna, Joey Feffer and Nick Feffer.
Softball
Bellefonte too much for PV
SPRING MILLS — Bellefonte’s offense started off slow but an eight-run sixth inning proved the nail in Penns Valley’s coffin in an 11-1 win in six innings.
The Lady Red Raiders rattled off 14 hits with three players picking up multiple hits — Alexis Wetzler (two singles), Lissi Przybys (three singles) and Mallorie Smith (three singles).
Wetzler, Smith, Tara Baney and Jaelyn Smith each drove in two runs a piece for Bellefonte.
Harley Hess drove in Dayna Brown for the Lady Rams’ lone run of the game.
