Today in high school sports: April 26, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 26, 2017:
Boys’ tennis
State College’s Vanden, Wherley to meet in District 6 singles finals
ALTOONA — State College just finished off a perfect regular season — and much of that was thanks to Nick Vanden and Matt Wherley.
Now, the two will have to face each other for District 6 bragging rights.
On Wednesday, the Little Lions’ No. 1 and No. 2 players reached the finals of the District 6 singles championships at the Leopold Complex. This is the third all-State College final in the past four years. As a result, Vanden and Wherley will square off at 4 p.m. Thursday at the State College tennis courts.
“Matt and Nick did a really nice job today, and they represented State College tennis with class throughout the day,” State College coach Jane Borden said.
Vanden, who was the No. 1 seed, dropped five games total on the day. He breezed past Hollidaysburg’s Anthony Menard 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and reached the finals with a 6-3, 6-0 semifinal win over Altoona’s Kyle Good.
“Nick had little trouble in his first match but took a little while to settle in against Good,” Borden said, “but he made some needed adjustments and played well to close out the match.”
Wherley, who was the No. 3 seed, celebrated his 18th birthday in style with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Mifflin County’s Nate Bargo. Wherley then set up the all Little Lions’ final by upsetting Hollidaysburg’s Rami Alkhafaji, who was No. 2. Wherley trailed in the third set but rallied for the 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win.
Baseball
4-run 4th inning dooms Little Lions
LEWISTOWN — State College led by one through three innings, but Mifflin County put up a four-run fourth inning and held on for a 4-3 win.
The Little Lions were led offensively by Matt Tomczuk’s two hits. The teams combined for just nine hits in the game.
David Shoemaker took the loss on the mound.
The Huskies had the lone extra-base hit in the game from Max Oburn. Ryan Walker’s two-run single highlighted the fourth inning outburst.
Softball
Lady Huskies rout Lady Little Lions
STATE COLLEGE — Things went from good to bad to worse for State College in a 15-1 loss to Mifflin County.
The Lady Little Lions grabbed an early one-run lead after the first frame, but that was the only run they’d score.
The Lady Huskies scored three runs in the second inning, four runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the seventh inning in the rout.
Juniata edges Penns Valley
SPRING MILLS — Penns Valley and Juniata were tied going into the seventh inning, but the Lady Indians were able to get the needed run in a 5-4 win.
Ryah Thompson, Ryleigh Cain and Abby Thorn each collected two hits a piece for the Lady Rams. Thorn and Cain also drove in a run.
Laney Dowling led Juniata with three hits and two RBIs.
Boys’ lacrosse
State College cruises to 19-goal victory
HARRISBURG — Three different Little Lions finished with hat tricks, as State College made quick work of Central Dauphin East, 20-1.
Mike Mato boasted a game-high five goals, Ryan Franks had four, and Dylan Horne chipped in three for the convincing win. Overall, 10 Little Lions scored in the winning effort.
Three Little Lions also tied for a game-high two assists: Franks, Matt Kunes and Conor McDonough.
Comments