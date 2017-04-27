Logan Williamson, Philipsburg-Osceola baseball power past Penns Valley

The field at the Don Womer Baseball Complex was Wrigley Field minus the wind and the ivy when Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola got together Thursday.
There were three home runs among 11 extra-base hits, and a fourth homer was disallowed when it was ruled that the baserunner had not touched third base.
And when it was all over, the game belonged to the Mounties 13-4.
P-O hammered three Penns Valley pitchers for 11 hits, seven of them for extra bases. Logan Williamson led the way for the Mounties, going 3 for 3 with three runs scored, six RBIs, a double and a home run. Winning pitcher Josh Earnest wasn’t far behind with three hits, three RBIs, a double and a pair of triples.
“They hit everything we threw at them,” Rams coach Jon Bowersox said. “Every pitcher we put in there, they hit. Give them credit. They hit my top two pitchers (Hunter Homan and Luke Snyder). It would have been a different story if we had been booting the ball around, but those were clean, solid hits. And we couldn’t hit with them.”
The Mounties scored two runs against Homan in the first inning when Micah Martin singled, Williamson walked and Earnest tripled to the fence in left-center.
P-O then blew the game open with a seven-run third on doubles by Landon McDonald, Williamson and Earnest along with a two-run homer by Keegan Soltis, pushing the Mounties ahead 9-1.
Penns Valley responded with three runs in the top of the fourth, including a home run by Lucas Sharer.
“We got up 9-1 and I thought Snoop (Earnest) would go out and put up a zero,” P-O coach Doug Sankey said. “But they led off with a homer and scored three runs and I’m thinking ‘I guess they’re not going to go away.’
“But we did some things today that we’ve been working on, like getting situational RBIs.”
Williamson played a major role in that with his six RBIs.
“He is one of the best high school players I’ve ever seen,” Sankey said. “He had gotten off to a slow start, but now he’s hitting the ball so hard.”
Williamson didn’t seem all that impressed by his day.
“It was just one of those days where I was on,” he said. “It’s up there with my better days. I hope to have better days than this. My rhythm had been out of whack, but 3 for 3 helps me and it helps the team. It seems like all of the guys were able to make the transition from pitcher to pitcher today. I hope that carries over to next week.”
The Mounties added four runs in the fifth, with two coming on Williamson’s homer to left and another on a triple by Earnest.
“Josh got hurt against Altoona last week and missed three games,” Sankey said. “It was good to get him back and have him get three hits and win the game.”
