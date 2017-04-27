Today in high school sports: April 27, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 27, 2017:
Girls’ track and field
State College’s Lyndsey Reed takes 2nd in pole vault at Penn Relays
Lyndsey Reed took second in the girls’ pole vault to highlight the State College girls’ track and field team’s performance at the Penn Relays on Thursday.
Reed cleared 12 feet, 3 1/2 inches, finishing just behind James M. Coughlin’s Madisyn Hawkins (12-7 1/2). Jordan Bair took 13th in the girls’ shot put (40-1.25).
State College’s 1,600-meter girls’ relay team of Jordi Rohrbach, Zoe Wicks, Taylor Givens and Rachel Spencer placed fifth in the eight-team field with a time of 4 minutes, 1.67 seconds. The Lady Little Lions’ 3,200 relay team of Catherine Curtin, Sophie Bollinger, Elly Haushalter and Esther Seeland took 10th in the 19-team field in the large schools’ division with a time of 9:31.06.
The State College boys will compete in the Penn Relays on Friday.
Baseball
Mellott pitches gem in State College win
STATE COLLEGE State College’s Mason Mellott pitched a complete game to lead State College to a 3-2 win over Red Land on Thursday.
Mellott threw 81 pitches to earn the win, striking out six and walking one while limiting Red Land to two hits.
Gavin Schaefer-Hood, Liam Clarke and Evan Smith each drove in runs in the Little Lions’ three-run third inning. Matthew Tomczuk paced State College (7-5) with two hits.
BEA falls to Central
MARTINSBURG Central used a six-run sixth inning to defeat Bald Eagle Area 9-4 on Thursday afternoon.
The Eagles’ Ty Walker hit three singles, while Kyle Gills and Matt Reese notched doubles in the offensive effort. Jarret Imler was awarded the win while Brian Egan was hung with the loss.
Bald Eagle Area travels to DuBois on Monday.
Bellefonte defeats Clearfield
CLEARFIELD In Thursday’s thunderstorm-shortened game, Bellefonte was able to come out on top 7-3 over Clearfield in six innings.
Sophomore Ashton Wetzler was strong on the mound for the Red Raiders, pitching a complete game and striking out five Bison.
Juniors Dylan Deitrich and Cade Fortney led the way at the plate for Bellefonte. Deitrich had two hits and three RBIs, while Fortney drove in two RBIs.
Softball
P-O shut out
PHILIPSBURG Despite strong pitching from both sophomore Kamryn Harris and senior Maggie Peck, the Lady Mounties were only able to get one hit as they lost 1-0 to Punxsutawney on Thursday.
Harris started the game and pitched the first four innings, allowing only one hit and striking out two. Peck pitched the rest of the game for Philipsburg-Osceola, also giving up one hit and striking out two Lady Chucks.
The Lady Mounties will be back in action Friday when they travel to Penns Valley.
State College offense overpowers Red Land
LEWISBERRY Offense certainly wasn’t a problem for State College on Thursday night as they blew out Red Land 11-1.
The Lady Little Lions totaled 10 hits, including four for extra-bases. Ashley Thomas was the most effective at the plate for State College with two doubles and a game-high three RBIs.
Emma Wolfe pitched a complete game Lady Little Lions and allowed just five hits.
Boys’ lacrosse
State College routs Mechanicsburg Area
MECHANICSBURG State College used a huge seven-goal third quarter in its 11-3 win over Mechanicsburg on Thursday.
Mike Mato posted three goals in the effort, while Ryan Franks and Jack Sheehan each posted two assists. Franks and Brady Dorner also posted two goals each in the Little Lions’ offensive effort.
Mike Hraba totaled 11 saves for State College.
Girls’ lacrosse
Lady Little Lions score 20 in big win
STATE COLLEGE Ten State College players lit up the scoreboard in the Lady Little Lions’ 20-4 win over Mechanicsburg on Thursday afternoon.
Carissa Tambroni and Erika Lose each contributed four goals, while Alyssa Dunlap, Brielle Curtis (who also led the team with four assists), Alison Heimer and Caroline Paterno combined for eight goals. Sally Stahl, Sophie Brandimarte, Emily Hall and Elaina Ohlson also each added a goal in the effort.
Kate Thomas and Caroline Kranich combined for seven saves.
State College next travels to Trinity on Monday.
Boy’s volleyball
State College falls short
STATE COLLEGE The Little Lions were unable to close out a 2-0 lead, falling 3-2 (25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 7-15) to Chambersburg on Thursday night.
James Pone lead the State College offense with 11 kills, and Joe McCracken added 10 of his own.
Quinn Williams anchored the defense with 10 digs, and Patrick McNutt had a team-high 22 assists.
State College will participate in the State College Invitational on Saturday.
