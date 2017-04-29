Today in high school sports: April 28, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 28, 2017:
Boys’ track
State College relay team finishes 4th at Penn Relays
The State College boys’ 3,200-meter relay team recorded Pennsylvania’s fastest time and finished fourth overall at the Penn Relays on Friday.
The Little Lions’ team of Owen Wing, Joey Feffer, Chris Di Perna and Nick Feffer recorded a time of 7 minutes, 49.64 seconds. Kingston College (Jamaica) took first with a time of 7:44.85, Wadsworth (Ohio) placed second (7:45.16) and Egg Harbor Township (N.J.) finished third (7:48.25).
State College’s 400 relay team of Cohen Russell, Tanner Reed, Ben Oesterling and Keaton Ellis placed 75th (43.87) in the event’s 234-team field.
The Little Lions will compete at the Penn Relays again Saturday.
Softball
Central edges BEA in extra innings
MILESBURG The Lady Eagles’ Caitlynn Close and Laccee Barnhart smacked back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings Friday — but BEA’s rally still came up short in a heartbreaking 6-4 loss.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Central responded with a grand slam. BEA answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, but that still fell short.
Bald Eagle Area next plays Huntingdon on Monday.
Lady Raiders hold on for win
BELLEFONTE The Lady Raiders strolled out to an early lead but just held on from a Clearfield rally in a 6-5 victory Friday.
Bellefonte’s Tara Baney pitched three perfect innings, facing nine batters and getting them all out, as the Lady Raiders built up a 5-0 lead. But Clearfield adjusted to the reliever and drove in four runs in the fourth inning before Bellefonte called Emily Pugh to the pitching circle.
In the final three innings, Pugh surrendered just one run and two hits to grab the pitching win.
Lissi Przybys finished with a team-high three hits, Baney had two runs, and Rianna Trexler knocked in two RBIs in the winning effort.
Baseball
Bellefonte falls despite 2-hitter
HUNTINGDON One swing changed the face of Friday’s game, as Huntingdon’s Nick Holesa smacked a two-run homer in the sixth to lead his team to a 2-0 win over Bellefonte.
Each team finished with just two hits.
The Red Raiders’ Adam Armstrong pitched a strong game by throwing 102 pitches over six innings and allowing just the two hits. But he was still hung with the loss after giving up the game’s only home run.
CJ Funk and Cade Fortney both had the hits for Bellefonte.
