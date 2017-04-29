Today in high school sports: April 29, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 29, 2017:
Boys’ track and field
SJCA, Bellefonte records fall during invitational
St. Joseph sophomore Lance Hamilton had himself quite a day Saturday as he shattered two school records for the boys’ track and field team at the Lock Haven Invitational.
In the triple jump, Hamilton leaped 44 feet and 9.5 inches to win the event. That was the 21st-best distance in the state and the second-best among sophomores. Hamilton also won the long jump with a distance of 21-11.
Hamilton’s teammate Zach DeCarmine also lowered his 110-meter hurdle school record to 15.78 seconds to finish third in the 27-team field. In the 2,000-meter steeplechase, Bellefonte and St. Joseph’s set two more school records — Bellefonte’s Michael Fratangelo ran 7:09.52 for fifth place and St. Joseph’s Max Wortman ran 7:14 and finished seventh.
State College wraps up Penn Relays
PHILADELPHIA State College came away with an 11th-place finish Saturday in the 3,200-meter Championship of America Relay at the Penn Relays.
The quartet of Owen Wing, Joey Feffer, Chris Di Perna, and Nick Feffer qualified for the Championship of America after clocking a time of 7 minutes and 49.64 seconds in the preliminary heat. That time currently ranks third in the state and 14th in the country. But, in the championship race Saturday, they didn’t fare quite as well with a time of 7:54.58.
Senior Nick Feffer ran an impressive anchor leg with a time of 1:53.83 and was the only leg to improve his time from the preliminary heat.
In the 1,600-meter relay, the Little Lions finished last in their heat with a time of 3:32.28. Ben Oesterling had the most impressive split on the relay running 50.75 on his leg.
Girls’ track and field
SJCA runs well at Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN The Lady Wolves of St. Joseph’s had a good Saturday out at the Lock Haven Invitational, which boasted a field of 26 teams.
Kate Ott finished fourth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:24.22 and then teamed up with Sera Mazza, Lindsey Carmack and Addie Ebbs to finish seventh in the 3,200-meter relay.
Mazza and Carmack also had top-10 individual performances, as Mazza finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run and Carmack finished 10th in the 3,200-meter run.
The Wolves will again be in action Monday at the Bellwood-Antis Invitational.
Baseball
State College rallies for win
STATE COLLEGE The Little Lions trailed by two heading into the sixth, but they rallied to defeat McDowell in the end by a score of 7-5.
State College got production up and down the lineup with nine total hits from nine different players, with Tyler Gulley leading the way with a two-run double.
The Little Lions are now 8-5 and will travel to Chambersburg on Tuesday.
Boy’s volleyball
Little Lions miss invitational playoff
STATE COLLEGE The Little Lions boys’ volleyball team had trouble finding its rhythm as it did not get past the pool play round at the State College Invitational.
In the first round, State College recorded two wins over Greater Latrobe, but had four total losses against Meadville and Central York. The second round was like the first, with two wins and four losses. The Little Lions swept Exeter, but were swept by both Shaler and Pennridge.
Jeremy Bullock and Tanner Kuruzovich both had exceptional offensive days. Bullock had a team-high 17 kills for the tournament while also leading the team with eight blocks. Kuruzovich was third on the team with 13 kills and had a team-high two aces.
State College’s next match will be on the road at Bishop Guilfoyle on Wednesday.
Comments