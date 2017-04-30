St. Joseph’s Lance Hamilton named CDT Athlete of the Week

St. Joseph’s Lance Hamilton is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The Wolves’ track and field star turned in a memorable performance during Saturday’s LHU High School Classic, when he not only recorded two individual first-place finishes but absolutely smashed two school records.
In the triple jump, Hamilton came away with a record-setting distance of 44 feet, 9.5 inches — the 21st-best distance in the state and the second-best among sophomores. He also broke the school’s long-jump record by leaping 21-11. Both distances obliterated the school records by over one foot each.
