State College’s Lyndsey Reed named CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Lyndsey Reed is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Little Lions’ sophomore placed first in the pole vault Tuesday against Central Dauphin East, but she saved her best for later in the week. She finished second Thursday against a loaded field at the prestigious Penn Relays.
Reed wasn’t intimidated by the level of competition at the Philadelphia event, despite facing competitors from as far away as North Carolina. Instead, she nearly turned in a personal best by recording a distance in the pole vault of 12 feet, 3 1/2 inches. (Her personal record is 12-4.)
Comments