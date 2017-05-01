Today in high school sports: May 1, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 1, 2017:
Girls’ lacrosse
Lady Little Lions thump Trinity
CAMP HILL Five different State College players recorded hat tricks Monday as the Lady Little Lions crushed Trinity by a score of 20-9.
Brielle Curtis and Sally Stahl paced State College with four goals apiece in the winning effort, while three others each finished with three goals: Caroline Paterno, Elaina Ohlson and Erika Lose.
Stahl also chipped in a game-high three assists.
The Lady Little Lions will next take on Carlisle Area at home at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Boys’ lacrosse
State College boys’ lacrosse falls to Trinity
STATE COLLEGE The Little Lions found themselves tied with Trinity after the first quarter Monday, but the visitors pulled away immediately afterward to defeat State College 11-3.
The two teams were tied 1-1 after the first quarter, but Trinity outscored the Little Lions 5-1 in the second and cruised afterward. The Shamrocks’ Jordan Altmeyer led all players with four goals to single-handedly outscore State College.
Three different Little Lions registered a goal Monday, including Dylan Horne, Paul Olivette and Mike Mato. Goalie Mike Hraba made 11 saves on the day.
State College will next travel to Carlisle Area for a contest at 7 p.m. Thursday.
