Today in high school sports: May 2, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 2, 2017:
Softball
Harris, Peck lead P-O over DuBois
PHILIPSBURG — Kamryn Harris was dominate in the circle on Tuesday, as Maggie Peck got the one hit Philipsburg-Osceola softball needed for a 1-0 win over DuBois.
Harris pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and striking out four.
Peck was one of six Lady Mounties to collect a hit, and it was the game winner. She smacked a solo home run in the sixth inning for the win.
P-O gets to rest a day before hosting Central at 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Baseball
Errors doom BEA
WINGATE — Bald Eagle Area’s Ty Walker pitched six innings and gave up just one run.
However, the Eagles’ defense behind Walker committed six errors in a 4-0 loss to Huntingdon.
Trent Donley led BEA offensively with two hits, one being a double.
Nick Holsea was 3 for 4 to lead the Bearcats, which had two other players with multiple hits.
State College out duels Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG — State College rattled off 16 hits for a 14-7 victory over Chambersburg.
The Little Lions tallied three innings with three runs or more scored in a inning — a five-run sixth inning was the highlight.
Matthew Tomczuk led State College offensively with four hits one being a double and five RBIs. Kevin Karstetter tacked on three hits and Liam Clarke drove in three runs for the Little Lions.
Austin Kopp led the Trojans with three RBIs.
Girls’ track and field
Lady Little Lions cruise past Central Dauphin
HARRISBURG — Taylor Givens won two track events and took a victory in the field to lead State College over Central Dauphin 105-36.
Givens won the 100-meter dash (12.88), 200-meter dash (26.91) and the long jump (16 feet, 6 inches).
Jordan Rohrbach won the 100 hurdles (15.79), 300 hurdles (46.77) and led the 1,600-meter relay team along with Catherine Curtin, Zoe Wicks and Esther Seeland to a victory for the Lady Little Lions. State College’s Jordan Bair took the top spots in the shot put (33-7) and the discus (110-6).
Other Lady Little Lion winners were: Curtin (1,600 run, 5:24.37), Raechel Bonner (400 dash, 1:00.77), Emma Simmon (3,200 run, 12:14.19) and Rachael Spencer (high jump, 5-0).
Boys’ track and field
State College races past Central Dauphin
HARRISBURG — Keaton Ellis and Titus Thompson were both double-winners, as they paced State College in its 78-62 win over Central Dauphin.
Ellis was instrumental on the track, as he placed first in both the 100-meter dash (11.51 seconds) and 200-meter dash (24.35). In the field, Thompson took over by finishing first in the shot put (42 feet, 6.5 inches) and the discus (126-9).
Other individual winners for State College included Chase Longenecker (110-meter hurdles), Owen Isham (1,600-meter run), Cohen Russell (long jump) and Brandon Clark (triple jump).
