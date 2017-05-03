High School Sports

May 03, 2017 7:25 PM

Cam Domblisky pitches gem in Philipsburg-Osceola baseball’s win over Bellefonte

By Ryne Gery

rgery@centredaily.com

BELLEFONTE

Cam Domblisky pitched a complete game to lead Philipsburg-Osceola to a 2-1 win over Bellefonte on Wednesday.

Domblisky allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven to earn the win. The Mounties scored two runs in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk by Hunter Ammerman and a sacrifice fly by Micah Martin to take the lead.

Bellefonte went ahead 1-0 in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Deitrich.

Bellefonte starting pitcher Ashton Wetzler allowed two runs in three innings in the loss, and Red Raiders reliever Adam Armstrong struck out eight in four no-hit innings.

