Today in high school sports: May 3, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 3, 2017:
Baseball
Sharer tosses one-hitter
SPRING MILLS — Lucas Sharer was almost untouchable on Wednesday, using a one-hitter to lead Penns Valley over East Juniata 3-0.
Sharer completed all seven innings, recorded 10 strikeouts, and let up only a fourth-inning single in the winning effort for Penns Valley (6-9). Jon Nace was the losing pitcher despite allowing only three hits.
Two of those three knocks came in the top of the first inning — and they led to the lone run Penns Valley would end up needing. Jared Kines got on with a single, and Luke Snyder brought him home with a double.
Penns Valley added two insurance runs in the sixth inning, as well.
The Rams, who have now won five of their last six games, host Huntingdon on Thursday.
Boys’ tennis
Lloyd, Wherley advance to finals
ALTOONA — State College’s Matt Wherley and Owen Lloyd earned a spot in the District 6 AAA Doubles Championships finals with two wins on Wednesday.
Lloyd and Wherley defeated Mifflin County’s Logan Kyle and John Hurlburt (6-0, 6-0) in the quarterfinals. They did the same in the semifinals, beating Hollidaysburg’s Anthony Menard and Nick Viduya (6-0, 6-0).
The State College duo of Fernando Del Castillo and Garrett Schoonmaker wasn’t as successful. The pair lost to Altoona’s Kyle Good and Jonah Brandt in the quarterfinals.
Wherley and Lloyd will face Hollidaysburg’s Rami Alkhafaji and Sammy Obeid on Thursday for the district title.
Softball
Lady Little Lions drop another
STATE COLLEGE — The Lady Little Lions lost for the fifth time in their last six games, falling to Chambersburg 7-1 on Wednesday.
State College’s Emma Wolfe was the losing pitcher, surrendering four runs (three earned), allowing five hits, and walking three hitters over three innings. Sam Bender earned the win, scattering six hits over six innings with nine strikeouts.
Chambersburg plated four runs in the third inning and added two more the following frame. State College’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth.
State College travels to Cumberland Valley on Thursday.
Girls’ track & field
P-O sweeps Mount Union, West Branch
PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola defeated Mount Union 109-36 and West Branch 74-66 on Wednesday.
On the track, the Lady Mounties were victorious is both the 3,200-meter relay and the 1,600 meter relay.
P-O dominated the throws as Alysa Butterworth won the shot put, Jordan Day was victorious in the discus, and Mackenzie Podliski took home the javelin.
Alexis Hahn was another individual winner for the Lady Mounties, winning the pole vault with a height of six feet and six inches.
Boys’ track & field
P-O swept
PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola was unable to keep pace with Mount Union and West Branch in their double dual meet on Wednesday night.
Mount Union took home victories in eight different eventsm, topping the Mounties 104-42. Winning 87-52 over Philipsburg-Osceola, West Branch also won eight events, including a sweep of the throwing events.
The lone individual event winner for the Mounties was junior Dane Soltys, who won both the high jump and the triple jump.
