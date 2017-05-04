Today in high school sports: May 4, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 4, 2017:
Softball
Bellefonte softball wins 5th straight
BELLEFONTE The Lady Red Raiders continued their winning ways with a 3-2 victory Thursday over Tyrone.
The game was a pitching duel between Bellefonte’s Tara Baney and Tyrone’s Cate Baran, as both girls went the distance.
Baney faced 28 batters, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out six. Baran faced 25 batters and gave up three runs on five hits. Both pitchers also got it done at the plate, as each drove in a run.
Bellefonte has outscored its opponents 34-8 during its five-game winning streak and has also won 11 of its last 12 games.
Surovec leads BEA past Clearfield
WINGATE Behind Zoey Surovec’s complete game, Bald Eagle Area defeated Clearfield 4-2 on Thursday night.
Surovec went seven full innings, allowing only six hits and two runs while striking out four.
“Zoey pitched a great game,” BEA coach Don Lucas said. “We also got hits when we needed to. That was key.”
The Lady Eagles will be back in action Friday when they travel to Huntingdon.
Huntingdon overpowers Penns Valley
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley had no answer for Huntingdon in an 8-1 loss Thursday.
The Lady Bearcats went off for eight runs on 11 hits, including four for extra bases.
Penns Valley was unable to figure out Huntingdon’s starting pitcher Emma Kubalak , who held the Lady Rams to just two hits and one run.
Lydia Collison recorded the lone RBI for Penns Valley when she drove in Abby Thom in the bottom of the seventh.
Cumberland Valley dominates State College
MECHANICSBURG There was no stopping Cumberland Valley on Thursday night, as State College was dominated 17-2.
Jen Henshaw proved to be a tough matchup for the Lady Little Lions — on both the mound and at the plate. Henshaw held State College to just two runs, while driving in four at the plate.
State College’s Ashley Blumenthal was able to get the best of Henshaw with a two-run homer in the top of the third, but it was not enough with the Cumberland Valley offense putting up 17 runs.
Baseball
Penns Valley loses pitchers’ duel
HUNTINGDON Senior Luke Synder pitched a complete game for Penns Valley on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as he was outdueled by Huntingdon’s Alex Mykut in the Rams’ 2-0 loss.
Synder allowed just seven totals hit — only one hit was for extra bases — while striking out six Bearcats. However, Mykut nearly pitched a perfect game, allowing Penns Valley to have only one hit total while striking out 11 Rams.
Senior Keith Butts was the lone Ram to get a hit off of Mykut.
Penns Valley will look to rebound Friday when it travels to St. Joseph’s.
State College falls to Cumberland Valley
STATE COLLEGE The Little Lions fell behind early and couldn’t bounce back as Cumberland Valley defeated State College 5-3.
The Eagles established a three-run lead after four innings, and the Little Lions couldn’t overcome the deficit.
State College did not get a ton of production at the plate with five total hits and none for extra bases. Tyler Simpson was the most effective State College player at the plate with two hits and one RBI.
Despite the slow start, junior Christian Friberg pitched well out of the bullpen with three shutout innings for the Little Lions.
St. Joe’s falls in extra innings
BELLEFONTE St. Joseph’s committed three errors and allowed three runs in the eighth inning in a 4-1 loss to Tyrone at Governor’s Park on Wednesday.
Nate Mellott went 3 for 3 with two triples and an RBI for the Wolves. Tyrone’s Kevin Lehner scored the go-ahead run on an error in the eighth inning after reaching on an error and moving to second on an error.
St. Joseph’s starting pitcher Cam Burris allowed one run and one hit in six innings.
Girls’ lacrosse
State College falls short
STATE COLLEGE The State College girls’ lacrosse team lost a close one Carlisle at home, dropping the contest 12-11.
Sally Stahl and Brielle Curtis had standout performances for the Little Lions. Stahl had four goals and one assist, while Curtis scored three goals.
State College will be back in action Friday when it hosts Central Dauphin.
Boys’ lacrosse
State College edges out Carlisle
CARLISLE Mike Hraba and Ryan Franks led the way for State College as the Little Lions earned an 8-7 road win over Carlisle.
Franks scored a team-high three goals and added an assist to lead the State College attack.
Hraba was crucial in the goal for the Little Lions as he made 26 saves to preserve the win.
Comments