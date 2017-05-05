Hempfield boys’ volleyball sweeps State College

The State College boys’ volleyball team started out slow Friday against one of the state’s best programs in Hempfield, and it couldn’t rally in 3-0 loss (25-9, 25-19, 26-24).
Despite the sweep, the Little Lions still showed some tenacity — especially in the third set, when it nearly squeaked out the win.
“The third set, the team demonstrated competitive set play,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “Nate Reinert did a great job showing some court leadership.”
Reinert finished with seven kills in the loss, while Tanner Kuruzovich paced State College with 10 kills. Quinn Williams chipped in 12 digs for the Little Lions, while Ryan Kustaborder had 16 assists.
State College is now 2-12 on the season. It will next face Cambridge Springs at 6 p.m. Monday.
