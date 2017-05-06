St. Joe’s, Penns Valley baseball game canceled at Medlar Field

Penns Valley and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s baseball game Saturday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park has been canceled.
After Penn State’s game against Minnesota was postponed by one hour due to rain and started slow — the high school game was slated to take place afterward — the State College Spikes announced the cancellation on Twitter.
“They thought that the way that game was progressing that it would get too late to even get us started, so they just decided to cancel it,” Penns Valley coach Jon Bowersox said.
Bowersox said the teams likely won’t be able to make up the game this week, which marks the end of the regular season. Even if they did somehow find a way to reschedule, however, the game would be held at Penns Valley or St. Joseph’s — not Medlar Field.
Penns Valley plays Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, while St. Joseph’s plays Monday and Wednesday. Both teams need to submit their information to District 6 for the postseason by Thursday morning.
Bowersox said the Rams (6-10) have asked the district for an extension to include the result of Thursday’s game at Tyrone toward their postseason power rating. But the coach doesn’t know yet if the district will allow it. He said he’d like to see his team win two of its final three games to enter the playoffs.
“Right now they’re playing well enough, I feel, that we could compete,” Bowersox added.
