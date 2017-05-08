P-O’s Maggie Peck named CDT Athlete of the Week

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Maggie Peck is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Mounties’ senior was instrumental in two key victories this past week. On Wednesday, she smacked the game-winning homer in a 1-0 win over DuBois. And, two days later, she proved to be even more important to her squad’s victory.
Against Central, Peck racked up a game-high four hits and scored a game-high four runs as her team rallied back from an 8-4 deficit. To top it all off, Peck took over the pitcher’s circle in relief and grabbed the win by tossing four frames of one-hit ball. P-O won big in the end, 19-9.
Comments