High School Sports

May 08, 2017 12:31 AM

P-O’s Maggie Peck named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Maggie Peck is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

The Lady Mounties’ senior was instrumental in two key victories this past week. On Wednesday, she smacked the game-winning homer in a 1-0 win over DuBois. And, two days later, she proved to be even more important to her squad’s victory.

Against Central, Peck racked up a game-high four hits and scored a game-high four runs as her team rallied back from an 8-4 deficit. To top it all off, Peck took over the pitcher’s circle in relief and grabbed the win by tossing four frames of one-hit ball. P-O won big in the end, 19-9.

