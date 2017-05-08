High School Sports

May 08, 2017 12:33 AM

State College’s Noah Woods named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

State College’s Noah Woods is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

The Little Lions’ senior wide receiver finished his high school football career in style on Sunday afternoon. During the PSFCA East-West All-Star Game, when offense was hard to come by, the soft-spoken wideout finished with three catches for a game-high 90 receiving yards and ran twice for 12 yards. He was the only player in the game to surpass 100 total rushing/receiving yards.

Not only did Woods’ West team come out on top, 17-14, but he also earned West MVP honors. It’s believed to be the first time a State College player has ever won the award since the all-star game started in 2001.

