Today in High School sports: May 8, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 8, 2017:
Boys’ tennis
Little Lions reach District 6 team finals
STATE COLLEGE — Just like it’s done all year, the State College boys’ tennis team dominated its opponent from start to finish on Monday in the District 6 Team Championship semifinals.
The top-seeded Little Lions dropped just seven games in a 5-0 win over Mifflin County. State College hosts No. 2 Hollidaysburg, a 5-0 winner over Altoona, at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the championship match.
“The guys came out ready to play. They were effective and accurate from the start,” Little Lions coach Jane Borden said. “Wednesday will be a tougher match and we will need to be sharp from the get-go. We’ve earned the No. 1 seed because of our strong regular-season play and we are looking forward to playing at home again on Wednesday.”
Nick Vanden, Matt Wherley and Fernando del Castillo combined to drop just three games in their singles victories.
The doubles teams of Garrett Schoonmaker and Aleef Mannan, and Owen Lloyd and Terrence Li also won.
Baseball
Rams’ offense cold in loss
SPRING MILLS — Penns Valley was tied with Clearfield after four innings before suffering a 6-2 loss to the Bison.
The Rams stranded 10 runners and managedseven hits in the loss. Jared Kines led the way with three hits and an RBI, and Keith Butts had multiple hits for Penns Valley.
Clearfield was led on the mound by Will Myers, and Thayne Morgan had three hits.
2nd inning dooms Bellefonte
MARTINSBURG — Central’s four-run second inning doomed Bellefonte in a 5-1 loss.
Logan Mathieu and Caden Lucas were the lone Red Raiders to collect multiple hits.
Bellefonte had seven hits as a team and C.J. Funk drove in the Red Raiders’ lone run in the sixth inning.
The Scarlet Dragons clinched their fifth straight Mountain League crown.
Egan deals BEA to win
TYRONE — Brian Egan pitched a complete game for Bald Eagle Area in a 4-2 win over Tyrone, halting BEA’s eight-game losing streak.
Egan gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out three.
The Eagles had a quartet of players get multiple hits in Ty Walker, Matt Reese, Luke Jozefick and Trent Donley. Jozefick also drove in two runs.
“It was great to stop our losing streak with a complete-game outing by Brian Egan, especially being the first of four games this week,” said BEA coach Jim Gardner, whose team had not won since April 13.
Wolves cruise to sweep of Glendale
STATE COLLEGE — St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy took both games of a doubleheader with Glendale.
The Wolves and Vikings played a total of nine innings. St. Joseph’s scored 27 runs in their wins — 17-1 in four innings of Game 1 and 10-0 in five innings of Game 2.
Camden Burris threw a no-hitter in the second game and led the Wolves offensively in the first game with three hits, a double and 2 RBIs. Matt Steyers drove in four runs — picking up two in each game.
Cole Bernier fell a home run shy of the cycle for St. Joseph’s in the second game and drove in four runs.
Softball
PV’s rally comes up short
SPRING MILLS — Penns Valley suffered a 5-2 loss to West Branch.
Lydia and Caroline Collison drove in the Lady Rams’ runs. Lydia Collison and Ryleigh Cain each had doubles.
Julia Herring was the lone Lady Warrior with multiple hits.
BEA falls in extras to Punxsy
WINGATE — Bald Eagle Area got the necessary hits to tie Punxsutawney and force extra innings, but the Lady Chucks prevailed 4-2 over the Lady Eagles in nine innings.
BEA managed three hits off Punxsutawney ace in Kylee Lingenfelter, but six errors led to its demise. Lexee Barnhart had the lone extra-base hit for the Lady Eagles with a triple.
Lingenfelter, who has committed to play at Penn State, struck out 14.
Boys’ track and field
Woodford, Kubalak lead PV to win
SPRING MILLS — Marcus Woodford and Nick Kubalak each won three events as Penns Valley crushed East Juniata 105-40.
Woodford swept the hurdles events and won the high jump. Kubalak won the 400-meter dash and had the top leaps in the long and triple jumps.
The Rams won six of the seven field events to key the win. Also winning were Colton Wenrick (pole vault), Garrett Fleck (discus) and Takoda Bubb (javelin).
Sammy Gray added wins in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Girls’ track & field
Penns Valley dominant in victory
SPRING MILLS — Four Lady Rams were double winners as Penns Valley raced away from East Juniata 111-29.
Sydney Riegel was first in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdle races, Marissa Stecko took the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Rebecca Bierly won the 1,600 and 3,200 and Isabella Culver was first in the 400 and high jump. The latter was her first attempt at the event this season.
The Lady Rams (8-0) won all but four events and swept the top three scoring places in five events for the decisive victory. Other winners included Alexis Witherite (800), Mariah Chamberlin (triple jump) and Morgan Kerstetter (discus).
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions fall in home finale
STATE COLLEGE — Cambridge Springs held off State College 27-25, 25-13, 31-29 in the final home game of the season for the Little Lions.
Nate Reinart’s 10 kills and three blocks paced the Little Lions (2-13). Ben Krantweiss and Ryan Kustaborder each had seven digs and two aces, with Kustaborder adding 10 assists and Patrick McNutt giving out a dozen assists.
“Benjamin Krantweiss played up for varsity and made some great contacts,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “We had a solid offensive game from Nate Reinert, and both setters did a great job managing the game.”
