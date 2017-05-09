Today in high school sports: May 9, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 9, 2017:
Baseball
BEA baseball rallies to stun Huntingdon
HUNTINGDON Despite trailing by five runs after two innings, the Bald Eagle Area baseball team was able to rally on the road Tuesday to beat Huntingdon 8-6.
The Eagles got hot at the plate after not scoring runs in the first three innings, scoring two in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Hunter Eminhizer had two hits for Bald Eagle Area, while Jake Gates and Luke Jozefick each had a double.
The Eagles will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Bellefonte.
Carlisle slips past Little Lions
CARLISLE State College pitcher Grant Donghia struck out four and allowed just two earned runs over six innings, but the Little Lions struggled generating offense in a 3-1 loss Tuesday to Carlisle.
State College outhit Carlisle by a 9-to-5 margin, but three errors helped doom the local team.
Three Little Lions finished with two hits apiece Tuesday, including Liam Clarke, Kevin Karstetter and Matt Tomczuk.
Central shuts out Penns Valley
SPRING MILLS Central was able to complete the season sweep over Penns Valley with a 6-0 victory on Tuesday night.
The Rams kept pace with the Dragons through three innings, but the narrative changed quickly with Central scoring in each of its last four innings to pull away.
Senior Luke Synder got the start for Penns Valley, pitching six innings and giving up five runs on six hits while striking out three Dragons.
Standouts at the plate for the Rams included senior Keith Butts, who had 2 singles, and junior Thomas Kauffman who had the team’s only extra-base hit with a double.
Softball
State College wins 24-run game
STATE COLLEGE There was no shortage of offense in State College on Tuesday night as the Little Lions topped Carlisle 15-9.
Leadoff hitter Kayla Hawbaker had a double, triple and three RBIs to give State College a strong top of the order.
The middle of the order was also one of the Lady Little Lions’ strong points: Avery Cymbor had a single, two doubles and three RBIs, while Andrea Kling had a double and three RBIs.
State College will look to continue its momentum against Cedar Cliff on Thursday.
Penns Valley rallies late
CLEARFIELD Penns Valley scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to earn a 9-6 victory over Clearfield on Tuesday.
The Lady Rams got contributions up and down their lineup with six hitters driving in one run.
Senior Emma Kubalak had a big game at the plate with a single, double and an RBI. Freshman Lydia Collison also stood out with two singles, an RBI and one run scored.
Senior Harley Hess earned the win in the circle, coming in for relief to pitch the final 2 1/3 innings. Hess gave up two runs on one hit and struck out two Lady Bison.
Bellefonte falls short to Central
BELLEFONTE The Lady Red Raiders couldn’t keep pace with the Central Lady Dragons on Tuesday as they lost 5-3.
Tara Baney pitched the whole game for Bellefonte, giving up six hits, five runs and striking out two.
Baney also stepped up at the plate with two hits and an RBI. Alexis Wetzler was the only other Lady Red Raiders that drove in a run as she had two RBIs.
Bellefonte will look to rebound when it hosts Bald Eagle Area on Friday.
Surovec leads Bald Eagle Area to dominant win
WINGATE Zoey Surovec did it all Tuesday as she was key to Bald Eagle Area’s 10-0 victory over Tyrone on Senior Night.
Surovec pitched a complete game shutout on the circle, surrendering only four hits. At the plate, Surovec record two hits including a triple.
“Zoey pitched a great game,” BEA coach Don Lucas said. “She held her own shutting out Tyrone, and we were able to play the senior girls on senior night.”
P-O blows out Huntingdon
HUNTINGDON Behind 17 runs and 18 hits, Philipsburg-Osceola had very few problems Tuesday in their 17-2 blowout win over Huntingdon.
Kamryn Harris stood out for the Lady Mounties on the circle and at the plate. Harris pitched the first four innings to earn the win and had two hits and two RBIs.
Philipsburg-Osceola also got big games from Maggie Peck and Rachel Simpson, who each drove in three runs.
Boys’ lacrosse
State College falls to Cumberland Valley
STATE COLLEGE Dylan Horne and Jack Sheehan both turned in a goal for State College, but it wasn’t enough Tuesday as Cumberland Valley cruised to a 10-2 victory.
Paul Olivett and Greg Manno both had an assist in the effort. Little Lions goalie Mike Hraba made 26 saves.
Girls’ lacrosse
Curtis reaches 100 career goals in loss
MECHANICSBURG State College’s Brielle Curtis scored twice Tuesday to hit the 100-goal milestone for her career, but her team still fell to Cumberland Valley by a score of 13-7.
Along with Curtis, the goalscorers for Lady Little Lions included Alyssa Dunlap, Abby Houtz, Sally Stahl, Sophie Brandimarte and Erika Lose.
Stahl also had one assist and forced five turnovers.
Comments