Today in High School sports: May 10, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 10, 2017:
Baseball
Wolves close out regular season with win
STATE COLLEGE — St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy closed out the regular season on a high note on Wednesday.
The Wolves rode the arm of Bryce Herman to a 5-1 win over Moshannon Valley.
Herman gave up four hits, struck out nine and surrendered an unearned run in a complete-game victory.
Jack Mangene and Zane Thornburg each collected two hits for the Wolves, who will rest until they find out their first-round opponent in the District 6 tournament.
Softball
BEA too much for Bishop McCort
JOHNSTOWN — Bald Eagle Area opened with a three-run first inning and never looked back in a 10-4 win over Bishop McCort.
Mackenzie McCloskey, Caitlyn Close and Megan Kresovich each had multiple hits for the Lady Eagles. Close had a triple as part of her three hits to lead the team. She also tied Lexi Barnhart with two RBIs.
Madison Ripka earned the win for BEA, and Zoey Surovec picked up the save.
“We got good pitching out of both Ripka and Surovec,” BEA coach Don Lucas said. “We got timely hitting and played good defense so that all equals out to a win.”
Central sweeps doubleheader with PV
SPRING MILLS — Penns Valley tallied just two runs in two losses to Central — 9-0 in Game 1 and 8-2 in Game 2.
The Lady Rams had three hits and committed five errors in the first game.
Lydia Collison and Cassidy Stover were the lone players to have multiple hits in Game 2 for Penns Valley.
Ashley Negley, Camryn Feathers and Kylie Metzger all had home runs for the Lady Scarlet Dragons.
Track and field
Fernandez leads Bellefonte boys in loss
ALTOONA — Moryelle Fernandez was the lone double winner for Bellefonte as it claimed six top spots in a 102-44 loss to Altoona.
Fernandez took the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 7 inches and won the triple jump at 41- 1/2.
Other winners included: Cole Hovis (400, 52.6 seconds), Brett Pope (800, 2:12.1), James Boland (discus 136-1) and Max Kroell (shot put, 43-7).
Shirey paces Bellefonte girls in loss
ALTOONA — Amber Shirey was the lone Bellefonte individual to win an event in a 128-22 loss to Altoona.
Shirey won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 41.7 seconds and finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:39.3.
The Lady Red Raiders also won the 4x400-meter relay.
Wolves set records in loss
HOLLIDAYSBURG — The St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy boys’ and girls’ track and field teams each suffered a loss to Hollidaysburg in their regular season finales on Tuesday.
However, three Wolves athletes set new school records.
Lance Hamilton, the lone double winner for the boys, cleared 6 feet in the high jump for a record and won the 100-meter dash.
The girls’ 4x100 relay team of Mary Elliott, Veronica Emigh, Monica Surovec and Ana Legaspi set a new mark with a time of 53.52 seconds. Sarah Watkins tied for second in the high jump with a mark of 4-8, good for a school record.
Comments