High School Sports

May 11, 2017 11:12 PM

BEA school board doesn’t renew contract of girls’ basketball coach

From CDT staff reports

WINGATE

After back-to-back two-win seasons, Bald Eagle Area is now searching for a new girls’ basketball coach.

The school board voted 7-2 Thursday night not to renew Jim Josefik’s one-year appointment. Instead, BEA will conduct a coaching search in hopes of finding a replacement.

Josefik technically can still re-apply — and get re-hired — for the job.

“I appreciate anyone that wants to put the time in to work with our kids,” Eagles athletic director Doug Dyke said. “It’s getting harder and harder to find people. Hopefully, we’ll find a candidate that will make everyone happy.”

