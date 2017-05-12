High School Sports

May 12, 2017 6:40 PM

District seedings released for baseball, softball, volleyball

From CDT staff reports

The high school postseason is officially less than a week away.

District 6 released its seedings Friday afternoon for softball, baseball and boys’ volleyball — and the tournaments kick off as early as Thursday. Seedings have been released for every class with the exception of Classes 4A, 5A and 6A in baseball.

A breakdown of how Centre County’s teams have their roads set in their respective sports:

Softball

Class 3A, Bald Eagle Area (11-5): No. 6 seed; will travel to No. 3 Penn Cambria at 4 p.m. May 22 in the first round.

Class 3A, Philipsburg-Osceola (13-3): No. 2 seed that just missed out on a bye; will host No. 7 West Shamokin at 4 p.m. May 22 in the first round.

Class 4A, Bellefonte (13-4): No. 1 seed; will host No. 4 Huntingdon at 4 p.m. May 22 in the semifinals. The winner will face whomever comes out on top between Greater Johnstown and Somerset in the District 5/6 championship on May 24.

Class 6A, State College (6-12): No. 3 seed; will travel to No. 2 Altoona at 4 p.m. May 22 in the semifinals. The winner will take on No. 1 Mifflin County in the district title game.

Baseball

Class A, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (10-4): No. 3 seed; will host No. 6 Blacklick Valley at 4 p.m. May 20 in the first round.

Class 3A, Philipsburg-Osceola (11-6): No. 4 seed; will host No. 5 West Shamokin at 4 p.m. May 19 in the first round

Note: The seedings for Classes 4A, 5A and 6A will be released next week.

Boys’ volleyball

Class 3A, State College: No. 2 seed; Altoona is the top seed; no other information is available until District 8 sets its schedule for the sub-regional date and format

