May 13, 2017 12:01 AM

Today in High School sports: May 12, 2017

From CDT staff reports

ALLPORT

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 12, 2017:

Baseball

Brooks helps BEA to comeback win over West Branch

Hunter Brooks struck out 11 while allowing two hits over six innings in Bald Eagle Area’s 3-1 baseball win over West Branch on Friday.

BEA rallied with all three runs in the fifth inning, keyed by a two-run single by Grant King. The Eagles collected nine hits, with Hunter Eminhizer and Matt Reese each having 2 for 4 days, with Eminhizer and Jordan Jones each ripping a double.

Brian Egan took care of the bottom of the seventh inning for the save.

“Hunter Brooks pitched a great game for us giving us a chance to win the game late,” Eagles coach Jim Gardner said.

Softball

Lady Rams rally for victory

TYRONE Penns Valley scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 4-3 win over Tyrone on Thursday.

Winning pitcher Emma Kubalak singled, doubled and scored a run for the Lady Rams, while Cassidy Stover had an RBI double, Liz Lingle-Brooks had a single, double and an RBI and Mikenna Lyons belted a solo home run.

Grace Gensimore belted a pair of doubles and Madi Grazier homered and knocked in two runs for the Lady Eagles. Cate Baran took the loss.

Girls’ lacrosse

Lady Little Lions breeze to victory

HARRISBURG State College closed its regular-season schedule with a dominating offensive effort in a 17-4 drubbing of Central Dauphin East on Thursday.

The Lady Little Lions built a 13-2 lead by halftime and cruised to the Mid Penn Conference win. Erika Lose paced the offense with four goals and two assists while two goals and two assists each came from Carissa Tambroni and Caroline Paterno. Sophie Brandimarte added two goals and one assist.

State College returns to the field in the District 6-10 PIAA subregional on May 25, hosting McDowell at Memorial Field.

