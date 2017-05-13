State College girls’ track & field team wins Mid-Penn championship

State College’s Lyndsey Reed started the day off in a maroon shirt at the Mid-Penn track and field championships and ended the night in a dress at junior prom.
Her gold medal from Saturday’s pole vault — after a height of 12 feet — seemed to go with both outfits just fine.
More than a half-dozen Lady Little Lions competed in the Mid-Penn championships at Chambersburg High School before driving back home two-and-a-half hours and getting their hair and nails done for junior prom. Despite the unusual day, the State College girls’ track & field team still ran away with the Mid-Penn championship.
The Lady Little Lions placed first with 104 points, followed by Susquehanna Township with 71 and Hershey with 65. Overall, State College beat out 23 other teams for the title.
“This meet really shows the fortitude and the depth of our girls,” coach Jenn Evans said. “We have some very talented and dedicated kids who love to compete and are willing to make sacrifices for their team.”
Reed wasn’t the only Lady Little Lion to come away with a gold medal. Zoe Wicks clocked a time of 59.49 seconds in the 400-meter dash to beat out 37 other competitors for first place, Jordan Bair tossed the shot put 40 feet, 8 inches to grab first over 39 others, and State College’s 1,600-meter relay team — which consisted of Jordan Rohrbach, Wicks, Elly Haushalter and Esther Seeland — finished first out of 16 teams to grab the gold in 3:59.65.
Reed’s pole vault event was especially dominant for State College. Reed finished first, Lily Plute took second and Jenna Kokoskie finished third as the Lady Little Lions swept it. No one outside of State College came within 20 inches of Reed’s height.
Boys’ track & field
Little Lions finish 3rd at Mid-Penn
CHAMBERSBURG State College didn’t finish Saturday’s Mid-Penn championships with any gold medalists, but it still finished with a solid third-place team finish out of the 25-team field.
Three Little Lion athletes finished with silver — including Nick Feffer (1,600-meter run), Chase Longenecker (300-meter hurdles) and Brandon Clark (long jump).
Clark also finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 45 feet, 11 3/4 inches, while State College’s 1,600-meter relay team (Longenecker, Ben Oesterling, Joey Feffer, Nick Feffer) also came in third with a time of 3:26.33.
Carlisle won the Mid-Penn title with 102 points, with Milton Hershey following closely behind with 94 points. State College was third with 54 points, and Cumberland Valley came in fourth with 49.
