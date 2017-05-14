P-O’s Madison Lucas named CDT Athlete of the Week

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Madison Lucas is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
Lucas finished 6 of 10 over a three-game span this past week in which P-O went 3-0 with softball victories against Huntingdon, Bellefonte and Clearfield. The Lady Mountie finished with at least one hit in every game.
She smacked three homers in those games — two against the Lady Raiders and one vs. Clearfield — and had eight RBIs over her three games. Her team beat Huntingdon 17-2, edged out Bellefonte 7-6 and cruised past Clearfield 10-0.
