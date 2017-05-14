State College’s Zoe Wicks named CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Zoe Wicks is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Little Lion proved to be a difference-maker during Saturday’s Mid-Penn Track & Field Championships, as she helped her team beat out 23 others for the girls’ league title. She boasted two first-place finishes.
Wicks clocked a time of 59.49 seconds in the 400-meter dash to beat out 37 other runners for the gold. And in the 1,600-meter relay, she combined with Jordan Rohrbach, Elly Haushalter and Esther Seeland to finish first in 3:59.65. The quartet finished ahead of 15 other teams.
