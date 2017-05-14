High School Sports

May 14, 2017 9:53 PM

State College’s Zoe Wicks named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

State College’s Zoe Wicks is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

The Lady Little Lion proved to be a difference-maker during Saturday’s Mid-Penn Track & Field Championships, as she helped her team beat out 23 others for the girls’ league title. She boasted two first-place finishes.

Wicks clocked a time of 59.49 seconds in the 400-meter dash to beat out 37 other runners for the gold. And in the 1,600-meter relay, she combined with Jordan Rohrbach, Elly Haushalter and Esther Seeland to finish first in 3:59.65. The quartet finished ahead of 15 other teams.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video

Sports Videos