May 16, 2017 9:45 PM

Bellefonte earns No. 4 seed in district baseball tournament

From CDT staff reports

The Bellefonte baseball team discovered its Class 4A District 6 tournament seeding on Tuesday afternoon — and it’s ready for its next test.

The No. 4-seed Red Raiders will host No. 5-seed Johnstown on 4 p.m. Thursday in the play-in game for the district tournament. The winner will take on top-seed Somerset on Monday.

“The boys are excited about getting to this point in the year,” Bellefonte coach Dan Fravel said. “We had a fun time in the playoffs last year, and I can already see it in their eyes — they’re ready to compete in that winner-take-all format.”

Bellefonte, which last season won its first state baseball title in school history, finished the regular season at 10-8. The Red Raiders shut out Tyrone 10-0 on Tuesday for their 10th win of the season — but the game wasn’t finished before Monday’s cut-off time, so the victory didn’t factor in the district seeding.

Even if it did, Bellefonte would’ve still finished with the No. 4 seed.

In the other Class 4A district game, No. 2 Forest Hills will host No. 3 Bedford at 4 p.m. Monday.

