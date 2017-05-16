Today in high school sports: May 16, 2017

A roundup of all the high school games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 16, 2017:
Softball
State College scores 14 but falls to Cedar Cliff
STATE COLLEGE — Fourteen runs are usually plenty to win a softball game — but Cedar Cliff had other plans in a thrilling 15-14 win over State College on Tuesday.
State College trailed 15-11 heading into the final inning and couldn’t muster enough runs in the rally. Ashley Blumenthal and Addie Wasikonis were still big for the Lady Little Lions: Blumenthal had three hits, including a double, home run and five RBIs, while Wasikonis had three RBIs on two singles.
The Lady Colts’ Olivia Jordan was tough for State College to slow down, as she hit two home runs and drove in six runs.
Bellefonte wins regular season finale
BELLEFONTE — Pitcher Tara Baney got off to a tough start, but she and her Bellefonte teammates bounced back to defeat Central Mountain 7-3.
After giving up three runs in the first inning, Baney shut out the Lady Wildcats the rest of the game and even drove in a run at the plate.
Rianna Trexler had a big game for the Lady Red Raiders with two hits and a team-high two RBIs.
The Lady Red Raiders will host Huntingdon in the Class 4A District 6 semifinals on Monday.
P-O blasts Hollidaysburg in 6
HOLLIDAYSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s offense came out on fire in a 10-0 rout of Hollidaysburg in six innings.
Maggie Peck was 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs, but she wasn’t the only Lady Mountie with three hits. Maddie Lucas was 3 for 4 and drove in a run.
The Lady Golden Tigers amassed just three hits off P-O’s Kylie Adams.
BEA closes out regular season with win
HUNTINGDON — Kaitlyn Close and Brooke Woodward each tallied two hits to lead Bald Eagle Area over Huntingdon 7-3.
Tobi Yarrison had the lone extra base hit for the Lady Eagles with a double, and Zoey Surovec earned the win in the circle.
Baseball
Bellefonte shuts out Tyrone
TYRONE — Bellefonte finished its regular season with a 10-0 victory over Tyrone on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders (10-8) got contributions up and down their lineup with seven runs driven in from seven different players. Senior Cayden Lucas finished with a game-high two hits.
Adam Armstrong, Kalen Shvenke, Tyler Kreger and Ashton Wetzler were all strong on the mound as the quartet held Tyrone to only two total hits.
6th inning propels Eagles
WINGATE — Bald Eagle Area needed to respond in the sixth inning to beat Dubois — and it did just that in a 4-1 victory.
Grant King got things going after reaching base on an error. Jordan Jones bunted King home then, two batters later, Matt Reese hit a two-run single to put the Eagles on top. They never looked back.
On the mound, Ty Walker earned the win for Bald Eagle Area by allowing only three hits and striking out four.
Slow start costs State College
CAMP HILL — Cedar Cliff got off to a quick start and didn’t squander its lead, topping State College 4-2.
The Colts got to Mason Mellott early on by scoring three runs in the first inning.
State College responded with a two-run double from Christian Friberg in the fourth to make it a one-run game.
State College is 9-9 this season and hosts Altoona on Wednesday.
Boys’ lacrosse
Dorner completes comeback
LEWISBURG — State College faced a three-goal halftime deficit, but it fought back with Brady Dorner scoring the game-winner to beat Lewisburg 5-4.
Greg Manno led the Little Lions’ offense with two goals and one assist. Dorner scored the final goal with 4:48 left in the game to finish off a three-goal fourth quarter for State College.
Andy Mader anchored the defense with 10 ground balls, while goalie Mike Hraba made 12 saves.
State College finishes the regular season 10-8 and hosts Erie McDowell in a PIAA play-in game on 4:30 p.m. May 25 at Memorial Field.
